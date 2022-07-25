Have you ever had a problem that you search far and wide for a solution, only to find the answer was right under your nose all the time? That is exactly what happened when we began our search for a new library director.

We had a nationwide campaign to find someone to lead the Tillamook County Library...and low and behold, that person was right under our nose the whole time! His name is Don Allgeier and he has all the qualifications we were looking for...and so much more. The best things about our new director...he is NOT new to the county, he has a place to live, and he knows what our weather is like! In fact, last September, he moved with his family from Portland to Rockaway Beach where he operates Sea Breeze Ice Cream, right on Highway 101. But why would we hire an ice cream scooper to be our new director?  

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your favorite things to do during the Dog Days of Summer?

You voted:

Online Poll

What are your favorite things to do during the Dog Days of Summer?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.