Have you ever had a problem that you search far and wide for a solution, only to find the answer was right under your nose all the time? That is exactly what happened when we began our search for a new library director.
We had a nationwide campaign to find someone to lead the Tillamook County Library...and low and behold, that person was right under our nose the whole time! His name is Don Allgeier and he has all the qualifications we were looking for...and so much more. The best things about our new director...he is NOT new to the county, he has a place to live, and he knows what our weather is like! In fact, last September, he moved with his family from Portland to Rockaway Beach where he operates Sea Breeze Ice Cream, right on Highway 101. But why would we hire an ice cream scooper to be our new director?
Actually, Don has worked in libraries for the past 17 years at Multnomah County Library, one of the most highly regarded library systems in the nation. Many years ago, Don started in the Multnomah system as a library page (library-talk for a person who puts away the books) and he worked his way up to Director of Operations. That is a lot of advancing! His many hats at Multnomah included supervising Human Resources, Library Facilities, Finance, and Project Management.
As far as his formal education goes, Don’s B.A. in Community Development, along with his Executive Master of Public Administration degree was just what the library was looking for. Along with his impressive work experience, the Library Advisory Board and the Board of County Commissioners decided out of all the candidates, Don had the right leadership, communication skills, and understanding of finance to lead our library into the future.
For the next several weeks, I will have the privilege of working with Don during the onboarding process. While our system is much smaller than Multnomah, we have a lot of unique and important “ways of doing things” that he will quickly learn. In fact, it took me several weeks just to formulate and prioritize the hundreds of tasks a library director in Tillamook County is responsible for.
Next time you are in the main library in Tillamook, feel free to stop by and ask to say hello to Don. He is so excited to jump in and get his new job started. “I’m looking forward to hearing from the community about what they love and want from their library,” says Don.
And the next time you have a big problem to solve, don’t forget to do like we did...look right under your nose. The answer might be much closer than you think.
