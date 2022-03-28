“Don’t look behind you because you are not going that way.”
I have always loved that saying. In fact, that is my go-to advice when I encounter someone who says, “I have just never been a reader.” Whether or not you were a reader in the past doesn’t matter. If you keep looking behind you in life, you might not see what is right in front of you. I learned that lesson early in life when I was a kid, riding to school on my extremely cool “Orange Krate” Schwinn Stingray bicycle. I loved that bike. It had a five-speed gear shifter on the center column and had a small front wheel so it looked a lot like a “chopper”. The banana seat had orange and silver sparkles in it, and it made me feel like all eyes were on me when I was riding my flashy bike.
But one morning as I was biking along the route to my elementary school, I was looking forward to the steep three-block downhill portion where I could “peel out” and fly to the bottom of the hill at top speed. As I entered the ramped road, an unfamiliar dog jumped out of a yard and began chasing me. I would love to say it was a snarling German Shepard or a foaming-at-the-mouth Rottweiler...but it was just a tiny little Terrier. “I can outrun him!” I thought, but the little bugger took a shortcut and was closing in on my heels. I pedaled faster than I ever had before and took a good look behind me to see how close the varmint was. And then...BANG! Next thing I knew, I was on the ground with little cartoon birdies circling my head. Because I was looking behind me, I didn’t see the parked pickup on the side of the road and I ran straight into the back bumper. The good news is the collision scared the dog away. The bad news is it shook me and my bike up so much that I just turned around and walked my Schwinn back home.
And that is my advice to people who base life choices on the way they have lived in the past...and that includes their history of being a reader. It is NOT too late to discover the joy that books can bring! Your future is ahead of you, not behind! Then I hear some people say, “But I have so much to watch on TV...I don’t have time for books!” Sure, there are many hundreds of stations on most cable TV packages. Others have great luck with streaming just about anything they want to watch with a Roku, Apple TV, or other device. Those are all well and good (and expensive) but nothing engages your brain like a book. Reading consistently strengthens connections in the brain, improves memory and concentration, and can make you a much happier person! Best of all, books are absolutely free at your public library.
Having met many non-readers, I know the next hurdle they need to get over is WHAT they should read to get started being a bookworm. There are many ways to jumpstart your new hobby. My usual advice is to just head to the new book section and browse the covers and titles. If something grabs your attention, pick it up and read the blurb on the inside of the book jacket...or open up to the first page and read the first few paragraphs. Repeat this procedure with several books and take the titles that catch your eye home with you. If that scares you a bit, please do not hesitate to ask a librarian. That is what we are here for.
But whatever you do, don’t look behind you. You are not going that way. And the library is always straight ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.