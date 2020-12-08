“For Christmas is tradition time–
Traditions that recall
The precious memories down the years,
The sameness of them all.”
by Helen Lowrie Marshall
Traditions. So many of our holiday traditions are going to be hard to experience this year because of COVID restrictions. But we all have a choice…we can either let that get us down…or we can find new ways to get us in the holiday spirit. This might be the year to start some new traditions.
One of the ways I personally prepare myself for the holiday season is through music. The human brain is so amazing in many ways, but one of my favorite tricks it performs is when a song triggers a distant memory. Every time I hear Perry Como start into There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays, I am immediately transformed into a seven-year-old boy, sitting in front of our real Christmas tree that was decorated with alarmingly hot multicolored lights, accented with those long metallic icicles that you could never really get off the tree when the season was over. I can even feel the super-thick green shag carpet I was sitting on, and I get an instant hankering for my mom’s extra-buttery Chex mix that she made by the barrel full. That is a pretty impressive accomplishment for a song that was recorded 66 years ago! And kudos to my brain for dusting off those old memory files for me to review!
The library can help you prepare for the holidays with our extensive special collection of CDs, DVDs and books. We will talk about movies and books in a future column but this week, I am focusing on music. Today’s technology allows you to either check out CDs to listen to on your CD player, or those who are into our streaming services can check out our holiday offerings on Hoopla.
First, let’s jog your memory on some old Christmas standard albums in our collection that I bet some of you will remember. Bing Crosby’s White Christmas album was a big hit in our home, as were recordings by Andy Williams, Barbra Streisand, Nat King Cole, Johnny Mathis, and Frank Sinatra. And don’t forget the slightly irritating Chipmunk’s Christmas! These classic recordings are all available at your library for checkout.
If you prefer something newer, we have those, too. In fact, I purchased about 50 new holiday CDs this year that ranged from Dolly Parton’s new release, A Holly Dolly Christmas to recordings by Meghan Trainor, Kacey Musgraves, and Carrie Underwood. But my all-time favorite Christmas CD is the soundtrack of the holiday TV Special, A Charlie Brown Christmas. Charles Schulz and the production team broke all kinds of barriers on this 1965 animated special but it won them high reviews and many awards. One of their best decisions was to enlist jazz artist Vince Guaraldi to write the soundtrack. It went on to become one of the most beloved holiday specials of all time that still airs on television every year.
So if your holiday traditions are being upended this year, give music a try to get you into the holiday spirit. Don’t know which CDs you would like? Just ask a librarian to grab you an assorted handful of musical Christmas cheer!
