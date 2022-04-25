Are you crazy about books? I certainly am and I have been for my entire life! That is why I am so excited for the Summer Reading Program (SRP) to begin. As the summer draws closer and plans are being made for our SRP, and for our presence at the county fair, you might wonder why in the past few years we have given out so many free kid’s books during these events. Before we started giving away books as prizes, we followed the nationwide trend to give out plastic toys as rewards for reading through the summer. But we realized that while little toys are temporary pleasures, books last so much longer and are SO VERY IMPORTANT to young, growing minds. I wish you could see the sheer joy we observe on the faces of children as we hand them their very own books that they can keep forever and ever.
But now I have a question for you. What are you doing in your adult life to make your younger self proud and excited? This question makes me start reminiscing about my elementary school years. Every week, the teacher would hand out a new Weekly Reader newspaper for kids. Does anyone else remember the Weekly Reader? It was a little tabloid filled with current news, written at the appropriate reading level for each grade. I felt so proud to read a newspaper, just like my parents did every day.
To make things even more fun, once a month, the Weekly Reader came with a flyer for the “Book Fair” that allowed us to order inexpensive books. My mother permitted me to buy two books per month, so I would read the mini-summary listed about each book and make big red circles around my choices. It was always such a hard decision, but let me tell you, it was a happy day when the books would arrive! I would take them home and devour every page. Of course, we always had a nice stack of library books at home, but these fair books were special because they were MINE and I never had to give them back! With a little pride and a bit of embarrassment, I admit I still have a couple of those cherished childhood books in my home today.
Here is the exciting news...we offer, free of charge to our adult patrons, a similar publication to the book fair flyer. It is called BookPage and you can pick a new one up each month at any of our library locations. Inside the magazine are lots of stories and reviews about upcoming books that you can check out from our library. I want to encourage you to pick up a recent BookPage, take it home, and circle any titles that interest you. Then take your marked-up copy to the library, ask the librarian for your favorite titles, and take them home to read. If it is a popular title, or the book is not quite published yet, we would be happy to put you on the “hold list” for those items.
It might not rival the thrill of an elementary student receiving their Book Fair books, but it is worth a try. Every time I mark up my copy of BookPage, I like to think my eight-year-old self would be happy to know that over fifty years later, I am still crazy about books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.