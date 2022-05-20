It is election day! Every five years, the library comes before the voters to ask for a renewal of the property tax levy that provides funds to keep our libraries open. If you are reading this column on Wednesday or later, the results of our bond measure 29-164 will be known. Did the majority of Tillamook County residents vote YES to keep us open? Based on the wide victory margin of the levy five years ago, I am going to think positive and assume the voters said YES so that we can continue to offer our top-quality library service to our citizens of all ages!
Did you know that every day we issue a whole bunch of brand-new library cards to people who have not had a Tillamook library card before? Every day! That is so cool to me that we are being joined daily by new members! I like to think of it as adding people, young and old, to our “library family”. Who are all these people? Some are new residents just moving into Tillamook County. Our newest neighbors are quick to tell us that the library is one of the first places they chose to visit. That always makes us super-happy.
Then there are the people who had put off getting a library card, and they finally found the time to come in to see what the library is all about. Maybe they just came in to make a copy, or use a computer, or send a FAX. And the next thing you know, they are asking what it takes to get a library card. We are always so glad to welcome these established residents into the fold.
And finally, there are the brand-new human beings. They deserve library cards as well. How old does someone have to be to get a library card? They just need to be old enough to have an adult who cares enough about them to bring them in to sign them up! One of my favorite new patrons are the kids who come in with a grandparent to get their library card. This happens more than you might think. Many parents are so busy these days with work and social schedules that they sometimes find it hard to get this important job done. So, if the kid is lucky enough to have a grandparent around, grandpa or grandma can come in and get their grandchildren signed up for their very own cards. In fact, I would dare say that making sure your grandkids have a pile of books to read is one of the most important things you can do for them.
But how soon should you start reading to your child or grandchild? Right NOW! The best way to get children hooked on books is when they are just chubby little infants. I can hear some people saying, “But they don’t even understand words yet!” You might be surprised to learn that babies are born with 100 billion neurons/brain cells, but they are mostly not connected yet. The electrical connection between these cells get “hooked up” through all kinds of sensory experiences such as seeing, listening, smelling, tasting, and touching...and having books read to them! When these experiences happen, the synapses connect the brain cells and learning takes place. But here is the big, important thing to know...the best time to connect these brain cells is early on! As a brain ages, these synapses get pruned and there are fewer to connect. That is why early learning is so very important to children, and one of the easiest ways to make this happen is through books.
If parents or grandparents plant these seeds of learning early on, EVERYTHING will be so much easier for the child. Reading, writing, homework...they all rely on the early input of information you give the children in your life. If you want more details, just ask our librarians! We would LOVE to tell you all about it.
