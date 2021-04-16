Welcome to part two of the joys and perils of driving the bookmobile. Last week, we covered the scary stuff, so this week, we will conclude with the many delights we experience on the bookmobile route.
One of my favorites is visiting the folks in the care centers. They are some of the most grateful patrons we serve. So many of these residents look to “bookmobile day” as the highlight of their week, sometimes waiting by the door to watch for our arrival. This certainly makes us feel appreciated. Plus, you never know what is going to come out of their mouths. I remember one spry grey-haired lady who wanted my help with a book selection. She said, “I want one of those love storybooks…but not too spicy. My heart can only handle so much!”
Another favorite time is visiting schools and daycare centers, offering storytimes for the children every chance we get. We currently cannot offer this service because of social distancing, but having 20 kids sitting on the floor of the bookmobile to listen to a story is a magical sight that always makes my heart very happy. Someday, we will gather like this again because these school visits aboard the bookmobile make some very strong memories and impressions on young minds. How do I know this? One of my favorite parts of bringing the bus to the county fair each year is seeing the faces of the adult fairgoers who pop their heads into the bookmobile…and you can just see their hearts melt at the memories it brings back to them.
And then there are the dogs. We visit a lot of rural farms, and apparently dogs think this is their open invitation to say hello. Would that have something to do with the box of dog biscuits on board? You bet! But before you start worrying that county money is being spent on dog treats, let me assure you that the bookmobile staff pays for these doggie snacks out of their own pockets!
If I sing the praises of dogs, I guess I better say something nice about the people who board our bus, too. We have served some of these homesteads for decades and they let their appreciation be known. It is not uncommon for some of our country visitors to come to the bus with small, friendly tokens of appreciation such as a cup of freshly brewed coffee, a slice of pie, or even a veggie omelet, hot from the stove.
While I have occasionally been grilled by a county resident on why we need a bookmobile when we have six libraries around the county, what I try to help them realize is not everyone has the luxury of being able to hop in a car and drive to a library. Those in care centers, those obligated to the critical timing of dairy farm operations, and the many classes full of school children are a few examples of patrons who would not have library service, if not for the much-anticipated bookmobile visits.
I am happy and proud to give three big cheers for the bookmobile and the brave drivers who get to experience both the joys and the perils of driving the big blue bus!
