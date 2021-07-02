It is human nature to look forward to big events in our lives. Holidays, family gatherings, graduations, anniversaries, and birthdays are all reasons to celebrate. But I have been enjoying the idea of celebrating the small things in life, too. This week we're going to talk about all the small and simple pleasures the library can provide.
Just about every library poll that asks people what they like most about libraries has one common, repeated answer...the smell of books! In fact, when I try to sell someone on checking out an e-book to read on their computer or tablet, the biggest excuse I hear is, "But I LOVE the smell and feel of the book when I hold it in my hands."
I understand. As long as it is not a musty smell, I totally get what they are talking about. Perhaps you should give it a try. Pick up your current book, close your eyes, raise it to your nose and take a big inhale. Some people even say it transports them back to their childhood, stirring up memories of late-night reading sessions with Nancy Drew, the Hardy Boys, the Babysitters Club, and the like.
Another simple pleasure the library provides are hard-to-find movies. With the price of cable TV constantly rising, and Internet fees being so expensive, many people turn to the library as a source for their TV entertainment. Got a hankering to see some old episodes of I Love Lucy or Leave it to Beaver? Or maybe you want to see an old Alfred Hitchcock thriller. You often can't buy or rent films like these anymore, but chances are, the library will have just what you are looking for.
Simple pleasures from the library can take the form of music, too. We have an outstanding music collection for you to borrow. Whether you like Country-Western, Broadway, Opera, Hip Hop, Oldies, or the latest hits from today's most popular artists, we have plenty to choose from. But then, to really get the simple pleasure from it, you need to carve out some "me-time" to sit down, put some headphones on, and really listen to the CDs you take home. Don't have a CD player anymore? Check out our downloadable music offerings from Hoopla!
Now, raise your hand if you grew up with National Geographic magazine in your home. That periodical was a staple in many homes over the last several decades. If you haven't picked up a copy recently, you might be pleasantly surprised that the content continues to be fascinating and the photographs will blow you mind. But who can afford the annual subscription fee? Well, we have National Geographic at most of our branches and you can take each issue home for free. Not only that, we have oodles of other magazines for you to peruse in our libraries or in your home. Not a fan of paper magazines? Check out our Flipster resource that lets you download current and past issues of magazines onto your computer or other device. You can literally save many hundreds of dollars per year on subscription prices.
Of course, there are the books, too. Regular readers know there is nothing quite like the pleasure of finding a new author that you love, then working your way through all of their novels.
But perhaps the best simple pleasure is the knowledge that the library is always there, for each and every resident. Libraries are the great equalizer because we give EVERYONE equal access to all materials. We are here each and every day to serve, inspire, motivate, or provide entertainment for every person who walks in our doors. And that is OUR simple pleasure.
