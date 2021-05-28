What book did you first fall in love with?
We recently asked that question on our library's Facebook page and got some really interesting results. While the newest bestsellers are always fun to get your hands on, you might consider working some of these classics into your reading routine. If they touched the hearts of some fellow Tillamook County residents, maybe they will speak to your heart as well.
Answers covered the gamut, from books for young children, on up through very serious adult novels. There were some early-reader classics on the list like Go Dog Go and Are You My Mother?, both by P. D. Eastman. I have to agree, these are some of my favorites as well, and if you asked me to, I could recite Are You My Mother? word for word, by heart. I have read it so many times to my children, my grandkids, and to the storytime crowds, that it flows out of me as easily as if I were singing Happy Birthday to You.
Another easy-reader series, the Dick and Jane books, were what got one local reader's attention as a child. From there, we move on up to some of the most iconic junior novels ever written. The Hardy Boys books got some love...and I am quick to note, we are referring to the old original series with the bold blue spines...not the newer incarnations that are set in modern times. There is a big difference!
Then we get into the books that I can remember our teacher reading to us in upper elementary and beyond. As a young boy, I thought these were "girl books" and all of us boys pretended not to be interested as we listened to our teacher read The Secret Garden, Anne of Green Gables, and Little House in the Big Woods. Had we been given a dose of truth tonic, we would have admitted we loved these stories too. And we would totally deny wiping a tear from our eye during the sad parts.
Speaking of tears, some readers mentioned falling in love with Where the Red Fern Grows, as well as the classic A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. Along with the dramatic Watership Down, many critics wonder why some of these books are even classified as books for children when they are beloved by just as many adult readers.
Of course, the Harry Potter series was listed as a favorite. I know of some former-kids who still read the entire series of books EVERY YEAR! And who can blame them? Harry Potter is a series of seven fantasy novels written by British author J. K. Rowling. The novels chronicle the lives of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, all of whom are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. My advice to anyone who gets bogged down by the sheer volume of these books...try listening to them as an audio book. They are recorded expertly and you don't have to worry about how to pronounce some of the character's names!
On to the adult selections! We had votes for Catch 22 by Joseph Heller, The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway, and Nightfall by Isaac Asimov. As for me, I fell in love with plenty of books while I was a kid, but the first books that hooked me into being a lifetime adult reader was the James Herriot series, All Creatures Great and Small. Even though they were written decades ago, the humor and stories still ring true. This is one series that should be read by every farm family in Tillamook County as I am sure the stories of this country veterinarian would be relatable to all locals. Long live the classics!
