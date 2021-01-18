Last week we talked about bettering yourself with some self-improvement books sure to soothe your body and soul, liven up your kitchen, recharge your batteries, and increase productivity. This week, I will share some titles to go along with that theme. All these books are available from your Tillamook County Library.
The Art of Showing Up – How to Be There for Yourself and Your People, by Rachel Wilkerson Miller. If COVID has shown us anything, maybe it is that the core of creating and maintaining strong, meaningful bonds with other people is the very thing that will get us through tough times. Too often, the tyranny of the urgent in life pulls us away from our priorities. This book helps put it all in perspective and lets us know that nothing will happen unless we make a conscious effort to “show up”.
The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable, by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. One of the most difficult challenges in life is learning how to forgive. This book is filled with life lessons from real people, both famous and unknown, who have changed their life by understanding what it is to truly forgive.
The Lost Art of Reading Nature’s Signs, by Tristan Gooley. The subtitle of this book goes on to say it will help you use outdoor clues to find your way, predict the weather, locate water, track animals, and master other forgotten skills.
Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead, by Brené Brown. If you have read any other of Brené’s books or watched her TED Talks, you know she always offers a powerful, progressive vision aimed to help others enhance their relationships in schools, businesses, families, and communities. This book concentrates on how vulnerability can actually be a path to success.
Yoga After 50 for Dummies, by Larry Payne. OK, so I am not a fan of the concept of labeling thousands of self-help book as being suitable “for dummies”. But once I got used to the idea that the phrase is used tongue-in-cheek, I can better appreciate the clear and concise way they are written, to appeal to those who are beginners. This book is especially useful to educate novice Boomers who have decided yoga might be worth learning about.
Mindful Beauty: Holistic Habits to Feel and Look Your Best, by Dr. Debbie Palmer. Today, more than ever, mindfulness (the act of being more present and focused in everything we do), is so important to our well-being.
Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, by Ina Garten. Recipes include cheddar and chutney grilled cheese sandwiches, smashed hamburgers with caramelized onions, and cheesy chicken enchiladas. Enough said! My mouth watered just typing those words!
That should get your started on your path toward a “better you” in 2021! If you need help reserving these or any other books or DVDs, just give us a call at 503-842-4792. We’ll be happy to help you jump start your new year with inspirational books!
