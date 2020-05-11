It appears we will have to keep you in suspense a bit longer as to when we might be able to offer a no-contact curbside service that would allow you to pick up library items.
We are currently creating a detailed plan for the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners in order to describe exactly how we could provide such a service while keeping both employees and the public safe.
This week, we will talk about the many ways we are still available to inform, educate, entertain and inspire the youth of Tillamook County. First of all, our librarians are racing to come up with “Plan B” for our annual Summer Reading Program. We are quickly realizing we will not be able to gather children and their parents in large groups to be entertained by the many talented performers we usually hire for weekly events.
With that in mind, our youth and teen librarians are busy planning some creative alternatives that sound like a whole lot of fun!
In the meantime, we would like to overwhelm you with our very robust “virtual library” options you can find on our website (www.tillabook.org). At the top of our home page, on the right-hand side, there is a tab for kids and a tab for teens.
When you click on the kids tab, select “resources for homeschooling”, and you will find a multitude of creative and educational websites you can visit. With kids out of school and the library closed, we want to help your children keep up with their schoolwork. The great news is that many companies are making their content available to all during our time of physical distancing. We’ll do our best to keep this page up to date as more resources become available.
More great news...you don’t have to be a kid to enjoy these resources! You can read complete books online, at all reading levels. There is a link for children’s books in Spanish. There is another site you can visit called ABC Mouse that has a plethora of educational games. And that is just the tip of the iceberg.
One of our favorite features in the kids tab is the link that takes you to Wide Open School. While aimed at children, we bet any fun-loving adult will also be charmed by the content here...and we invite you to try a few “assignments” out on their own. You can even learn how to make music with glass bottles filled with varying amounts of water.
A few more favorites...get directions to make a box guitar from household items, or assemble paintbrushes from nature materials found in your yard, recipes for homemade ice cream, great resources from famous kids authors, experiments from National Geographic...and so much more. Parents, please check this out. With the kids spending so much time at home, this site is a lifesaver...and it is all free. We realize all these online options are not the same as visiting the library in person, but it is probably the next best thing, and our only option right now. The workers at Tillamook County Library miss our patrons of all ages and we can’t wait until we can welcome you all back into the library.
