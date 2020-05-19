By the time you read this, the board of county commissioners will have decided whether or not the library can offer curbside library service to the residents of Tillamook County. We have developed a no-contact plan where you will be able to put items on hold, then arrange a day and time to pick up your selections, much like Fred Meyer does with their ClickList. Watch for forthcoming details. If approved, we will need a week of prep time to implement our curbside pickup plan. We hope to offer this service at all six library locations. Patrons will initially be limited to the items that are currently inside the pickup location of their choice as we will not be transferring items between libraries until a later stage of reopening.
While curbside pickup will be an early phase of allowing our patrons to check out library materials, many are asking when we will reopen our libraries to the public again. We wish we knew the answer to that, but rest assured, management at Tillamook County Libraries are looking into formulating a plan. If there is one thing librarians are good at, it is research, and we have been gathering information constantly from libraries and scientists around the world.
Keeping the public and staff safe is our primary concern, so that brings some questions to mind. Such as…Can I catch COVID-19 from library materials? Our current understanding is that the virus is viable, meaning it can infect others, for about 24 hours on cardboard and about 72 hours on plastic. To be safe, we will be quarantining items for a period of one week before handling the items. Please be aware that returned items will stay on your account for a week after you return them, but there will be no fines or overdues during this period.
But what about the cruise ship that had virus in the cabins for 17 days? Detectable virus does not mean infectious virus. The CDC detected parts of the virus’ RNA on the cruise ship after 17 days, but the whole virus must be present to infect a new person.
There are a lot of unanswered questions at this point about what it will be like when the library is finally able to open their doors to the public. Will patrons be required to wear a mask? How will we socially distance and sanitize public computers? Will people be allowed to sit inside the library to read? Will there be programs the public can attend? What about Summer Reading Program? We are giving all of these questions much consideration and doing our research in order to come up with a plan.
In the meantime, if you are needing WiFi access, please remember the Tillamook County Libraries all have free WiFi turned on 24 hours per day and there is no password. You just need to sit outside the libraries to log in. We also have a tremendous volume of online resources that you can take advantage of through our library website. Books, movies, TV shows, encyclopedias, magazines, and so much more are all available to you at www.tillabook.org with your library card.
