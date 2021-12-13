I freely admit that many of my "Tales from the Library" columns are aimed at telling people how great libraries are. But why take my word for it? This week, I have gathered quotes to share from people around the world who know the many pleasures a library can bring. The first quote is one I considered saving as the grand finale of this column because it is my favorite. But just in case some of you don't make it to the end of this article, I am going to quote it first. French poet and novelist Victor Hugo once said, "A library implies an act of faith." Seven simple words but they sum up the awe I feel when I consider how amazing it is that libraries even exist. Such a simple concept wherein you can take books home, read them, then bring them back for someone else to enjoy...FOR FREE! I mean, what other business can compete with that offer?
And that idea goes hand-in-hand with the thoughts of another French writer, Marie de Sevigne, who said, "When I step into this library, I cannot understand why I ever step out of it." Perhaps that is the reason we have to gently shoo a few last minute patrons out of the library at closing time each day!
Groucho Marx, who always had a different, humorous take on things, once said, "I find television very educational. The minute somebody turns it on, I go to the library and read a good book."
If you've ever read a Western novel, there is a good chance it was written by the prolific novelist, Louis L'Amour. He demonstrated his love of libraries when he said, "The idea of education has been so tied to schools, universities, and professors, that many assume there is no other way, but education is available to anyone within reach of a library."
Lady Bird Johnson echoed those thoughts when she proclaimed, "Perhaps no place in any community is so totally democratic as the town library. The only entrance requirement is interest."
The universally-loved news anchor, Walter Cronkite, summed up his feelings on libraries when he said, "Whatever the cost of our libraries, the cost is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation."
Actor, activist, and all-around good guy, Robert Redford, seemed to agree with Cronkite when he said, "I don't know what your childhood was like, but we didn't have much money. So on Wednesday night, my parents would walk us over to the library. It was such a big deal, to go in and get my own book."
And finally, I will close with a quote from a very famous American president, Thomas Jefferson, who summed it all up by saying, "I cannot live without books." So, you see I'm not the only one who thinks libraries are great! Whatever your reason for using the library, I am sure it is a quotable reason as well. Long live libraries!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.