With all the nonsense going on in the world recently, I thought, "Wouldn't it be great if everyone would just read a funny book to lighten the mood?" So, I asked my co-workers to help me recommend some lighthearted, funny books to brighten the mood a bit.
I'll go first. Did you know Steve Martin, the comedian, actor, and musician has written books, too? This guy does it all! I particularly liked the title The Pleasure of My Company. Although it deals with the serious subject of neurotic behavior, Martin has such a wonderful, humorous, endearing way to tell the story.
Library assistant Liz, loves Yotsuba by Kiyohiko Azuma. This is a manga series about a five-year-old adopted girl who is excited by her new home and makes friends with her neighbors, and everything is new and exciting. Liz says her childish wonder is contagious.
Long-time library employee, Judy, says, "I have really enjoyed the Stephanie Plum series by Janet Evanovich. Although she is known as a romantic suspense writer, I like the humor she puts in her books with her zany characters and all the mishaps she finds herself in."
Angel from the Bay City Library chose a kid's book, Who Wet My Pants, by Bob Shea.
"It tackles subjects like blame and forgiveness in a very silly way. All kids and adults can relate to feeling embarrassed sometimes. This book helps us figure out how to handle that feeling while making us laugh!"
Courtney from Pacific City Library says, "My go-to feel good, funny book is The Wee Free Men by Terry Pratchett. Although marketed toward teens and tweens, it’s a great book to read at any age. It’s full of Sir Terry’s compassionate humor and imagination. Although it is a part of the Discworld series, you don’t have to read any of the previous books."
Kelsey at the Tillamook Library would like to suggest what she calls a "nerdy choice." This non-fiction title is Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend it Smarter, by Dan Ariely and Jeff Kreisler. Kelsey said she read a few lines of it while cataloging the book and laughed so much, she ended up checking it out...and loving it!
June found that Julia Child Rules: Lessons on Savoring Life by Karen Karbo tickled her funny bone and made her realize how much the famous cook really enjoyed life. Kristi says she has read Tortilla Flat by John Steinbeck at least a dozen times and always finds it humorous. Sally would like to recommend Born a Crime by Trevor Noah. Lissa always gets a chuckle out of the Douglas Adams title, Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy. And Children's Librarian, Miss Melanie, thinks you should check out No More Dead Dogs by Gordan Korman.
There you have it! A dozen funny books to make you smile, recommended by your favorite librarians in the county! Enjoy!
