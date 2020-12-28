“Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.” – Winnie the Pooh
What? Another survey? If you are like me, I hit “delete” on many of the survey requests that arrive in my email. So, imagine my surprise when, in the midst of a pandemic, we shattered our old record by having a whopping 587 people complete our annual library survey! One happy statistic that came shining through was 97% of those responding agreed “the library was a good value to the community”. That alone would be enough to make us smile for weeks!
But there was a little detail that touched my heart in an exceptional way this year. At the end of the survey, we asked if there was anything we did not ask that you wanted to note. Normally, that question generates some strong suggestions about ways we could improve. But this year, this awful pandemic year in which our lives have been turned upside-down, so many people took the time to write sweet, happy, positive things about what they love about us! Isn’t that just sweeter than candy canes and hot chocolate with melting marshmallows?
The first comment I will share was from a fan of the bookmobile. “During this time of limited access, Jessica and Lance have outdone themselves providing service. They pull books and audio books they think I will like to fill the gaps when I forget to order. They know me well enough so that their choices always provide good reading or listening.”
Many patrons centered in on how meaningful the library has been during COVID. “It has meant so much for me and my husband to be able to check out books and magazines during the pandemic. Thank you for going above and beyond to keep access to books open. Libraries are necessary in every community. We are lucky to be living in Tillamook County!”
While these surveys are anonymous, I would like to nominate the person who said the following to be the library patron of the year! “Libraries are the heart and the backbone of the community. If I won the lottery, I would fund the library to the sky and back. Children should be taken to the library every week at a minimum. Adults should value its very presence.”
Other chose to flood us with praise for specific services we offer. We had kind comments about our downloadable items on Hoopla and Kanopy, our ukulele classes, the free garden seed program, and the book club kits, to name a few.
It is probably no surprise that library workers are passionate about their jobs, and the pandemic has made it easy for some of us to get discouraged because COVID restrictions have made our offerings so “different” this year. So, it was extra-touching that so many of you chose to comment about the dedication of the library employees. “The staff has been unfailingly helpful and courteous.” Another said, “The staff are all amazingly creative and responsive.” And yet another, “I have lived in many places, large cities and small towns, and this library offers the BEST in services of any place I have ever lived. Gracious and sincere staff, too!”
That makes our hearts so happy! I would just like to say thank you to all the people who took a moment to write something kind. As our friend Winnie the Pooh said, those small comments have taken up a BIG place in our hearts.
