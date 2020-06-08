Our library director, Sara Charlton, retired last week after 29 years on the job! Because of the COVID-19 restrictions on travel, we were unable to interview and hire a new director. Luckily, Sara has agreed to assist us part time for a few months, until a replacement can be found.
The annual Summer Reading Program has been observed at Tillamook County Libraries since the 1940s. Librarians affectionately refer to it as SRP, and it was designed to keep children reading throughout the summer to avoid the “summer slide” in reading skills. Through the years, SRP has morphed and expanded to include teens and adults. We’ve added reading challenges and brought in educational entertainers that have performed for as many as 300 children at a time.
But this year is totally different. Instead of dreaming up ways we can get more readers to gather in the library, we are now tasked with finding a way to keep the essence of SRP going while facing the many restrictions that COVID-19 has brought us. Fortunately, two years ago we started using an online platform to allow our readers to record their summer reading progress at home. Next week, this column will lay out the details of how this year’s SRP will work so please stay tuned!
In the meantime, we’d like to share some fascinating databases we have on our website. If you are into car maintenance and repair, you are probably already familiar with the Chilton manuals. Believe it or not, all those rows and rows of heavy Chilton books we used to have in our libraries are now online! You can find the Chilton Library on our website (www.tillabook.org) when you log on with your library card. Then you can easily navigate to your make, model and year of vehicle to find maintenance schedules, step-by-step service and repair procedures, troubleshooting tips, wiring diagrams and so much more. Your vehicle will soon be purring like a kitten!
Another vast and useful database on our website is called Learning Express. Be prepared to have your mind boggled by the huge array of educational material available. For those choosing a career path or looking for a new start, you’ll find a job and career guidance center, complete with skill-building courses and aptitude tests. There are test preparation activities for SAT, GED, ACT, CDL and ASVAB. You can also jump into a free online course to teach you the basics of computer software like Microsoft Word or Adobe Photoshop.
For those who are working on their family history, we have a database called Heritage Quest to jumpstart your search to find your roots. In just a few minutes of research, you can find a wealth of information about your family. You can easily search books, photographs, city directories, immigration records and more.
If you need help finding or accessing any of these resources, please give the library a call at 503-842-4792. A librarian will be happy to take you step-by-step through our website to get the information you need. Don’t forget to tune in next week for our exciting Summer Reading Program details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.