It is hard to run a library during an ongoing pandemic. Of course, this difficulty is shared by all businesses and organizations, as well. We are all in the same boat while we operate outside our comfort zones.
Being a part of the county government, the library operations are overseen by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC). This is an important partnership, but we could not effectively communicate with the BOCC without an effective leader, and that leader is our director, Geri Godber. It is Geri's job to shepherd the staff and the library board to come up with a grand plan of operations, then relay this information to the BOCC. During normal times this is a giant task, but trying to come up with a plan during chaotic times like these is even harder.
I thought I would pick Geri's brain for this column to get her take on what big ideas are directing her vision of getting us a little closer to normal. Geri's first priority is to put the patrons' needs first. How will she accomplish this? Geri says, "We recognize people miss being able to come to the library for programs or just hang out. As COVID flareups threatened to close us down, I have concentrated on ways of keeping us open. Since we can't have big programs right now, I have the staff working to put together take-home crafting kits for patrons." This idea has been widely embraced and is now expanded to include take-home crafts for children. We are also making sure we have an online storytime posted on our YouTube channel weekly.
One other way Geri is putting the patrons' need first is to continually coach the staff on the importance of excellent customer service. "It is so important that patrons have a good customer service experience each and every time they come to the library. I tell the staff we only have one chance to make a good first impression."
Geri is also concentrating on improving customer experiences and service. One example of this is thanks to a generous donation from the Tillamook County Library Foundation. They have provided funds for new color copiers/printer/scanners in all the branches! "As an added bonus, these machines will soon be available to send FAX transmissions," says Geri. "People have been asking for this service for years and we are finally able to make it a reality."
Geri also mentions there are some behind-the-scenes updates going on. "While the public may not see them, the procedural updates and additional vendor services will lead to cost savings and better customer service for the public. Also, we're excited to tell you we will soon be adding a couple new services. It is a bit too early to announce exactly what those items are, so stay tuned!"
Beyond the immediate improvements mentioned above, the library is always looking into the future by focusing on a strategic plan. Geri says she will soon be "reaching out to the public for ideas so we can continue to serve the public at the highest level possible." We are hoping when that call goes out that you will respond with lots of ideas! This is YOUR library!
