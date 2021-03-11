HAVE YOU HEARD THE NEWS? The Tillamook County Libraries are open to the public again, and this time we are also offering expanded hours and computer sessions! We heard your requests and are responding accordingly!
Thanks to people behaving themselves and keeping the COVID spread low, the county commissioners gave us permission to reopen our libraries with express service. Just like before, Library Express allows patrons to come into our facilities and browse for 15 minutes. For those wishing to use one of our computers, we are offering limited 30-minute sessions. And here’s some great news…our copier machines are now available for you to use! Copy machines have been one of the biggest requests from the public. You asked and we listened! And as usual, our WiFi is available 24 hours per day at all library locations and you are welcome to sit outside the library to utilize the signal.
Next, let’s talk about hours and locations. At the Tillamook Main Library, we are open for you from 9 AM – 5 PM, Monday through Friday. We are also adding Saturday hours! You can visit the library from 10 AM – 3 PM every Saturday.
The branch libraries in Rockaway, Garibaldi, and Bay City will be open for visits Monday through Friday from 12 noon – 5 PM. The Manzanita and Pacific City locations will have those same hours but will also be open on Saturdays from 10 AM – 3 PM.
We hope to add more hours as the situation continues to improve. Our number one goal in opening (besides getting books into your hands) is to keep staff and the public safe. It might be prudent to point out a few of the “safety first” rules we have in place so you can plan your library visit accordingly.
Obviously, masks are required for entry into any of our libraries. That necessity is a public safety standard now so we must follow those guidelines. Your visit will be limited to 15 minutes so you can browse and select your own materials. But don’t worry, we aren’t going to hang a timer around your neck. We just will not have furniture set up yet for you to lounge on as many people used to love to do. Eventually, the chairs will come back out. And if you have a medical condition that would require you to sit, just ask a staff member for assistance.
One other note…we will not have bathrooms available for the public right now. Because we cannot meet the strict cleaning requirements for public restrooms, we will keep our bathrooms locked at this time.
Perhaps the most important thing to remember is if you are NOT ready to come back into the libraries, we can still offer you curbside service. The choice is yours. Inside…or curbside…YOU decide!
