What is important to you? What makes Tillamook County the place you decided to live? Is it the uniqueness of being close to the bay and the ocean? Maybe it is just because your family has always lived here. Perhaps you enjoy recreating at Sand Lake...or hiking at Cape Lookout...or fishing in Tillamook Bay. We all have our reasons. You might be surprised to learn that I love living here because of the weather! After surviving many years in the extreme weather of the Midwest (sub-zero snowy winters followed immediately by hot, humid, buggy summers), then living for ten years in water-deprived Arizona, I find our temperate climate here to be ideal. I can handle the precipitation because I don’t have to shovel the rain!
While we all have our reasons for living in Tillamook County, it is my hope that we can all learn to support and be respectful of the qualities that are important to others. Every year when the schools have their fund-raising charity drives, my wife and I support as many of the activities as we can, even though we have no children in school anymore. We support the schools. We support the parks, the hospital, the roads, and the many tax-funded resources, even though we may not use them. We realize the more infrastructure and highlights we have in our county, the greater our quality of life will be...for everyone! These are the cornerstones of our existence.
You can probably see where I am going with this. The Tillamook County Library is supported by a five-year levy based on property taxes. We were once a part of the county’s operating budget, but decades ago, when county funding was an issue, it was decided that we should be responsible for our own finances by (hopefully) passing a levy periodically. For me and a lot of families like mine who use the library regularly, we probably would not choose to live in an area without libraries. However, we have to rely on our fellow citizens, whether they are a library-user or not, to support this important and well-loved service in our county.
What happens if the library levy does not pass? Please read this answer carefully because it is very important. All six libraries in the county, plus the bookmobile, would no longer have funds to operate in June of 2022...that’s this year! The expiring levy provides over 95% of the total revenue funding sources to keep the libraries open in Tillamook, Bay City, Garibaldi, Manzanita, Pacific City, and Rockaway Beach. Sadly, there are library systems that have had to shut down because of failure to secure funding. Just this week, there was a story in the news of an underfunded California library that the city took over and they are turning it into a fire station. That is scary news for people like us who depend on our libraries always being there!
The past two years in the pandemic has opened my eyes to what is important. We really don’t need a lot of things. In the thick of it, we got by without eating out, without going to the movies, and without flying somewhere for vacation. We don’t need those things to feel whole. What do we need? We need to wake up in the morning and feel healthy. We need good food. We need a roof over our head. And we need to surround ourselves with people we love. A quality life.
And it is my fervent hope that the local voters agree that part of the quality of life here is the Tillamook County Library. Whether you use our libraries or not, they are one of the cornerstones of our communities that we can all be proud of. Thanks for listening.
