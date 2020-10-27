NEW LIBRARY DIRECTOR UPDATE! This week, we are interviewing three candidates in the search for the next director of the Tillamook County Library. Check out the finalists’ information on our website at http://tillabook. org/About-Us/Employment and join us on Zoom for the public sessions. But hurry, these interviews are taking place this week!
The rest of the library column this week is going to be a big love-fest for the library as I discuss the results of the annual public survey. Since 2016, the library has conducted a yearly survey that residents fill out in person or online. Given the changes and challenges COVID-19 has brought us, we decided to discontinue some old questions this year and added others that seemed more pertinent to the issues at hand. However, the eight questions that are outcome-based and linked into our strategic plan have remained intact every year.
We normally have some surprises when we tally the results, but this year was exceptional! For some reason, we had nearly a 50% increase in the number of surveys completed! Is this because people had more “at home” time due to COVID? Or did more people feel the need to comment on our services because of our temporary closure? Whatever the reason, it was wonderful to receive nearly 600 responses! To put the cherry on top, we had 97% of the respondents say the library “provides a good value to the community”. That is a higher rating than any past results!
My favorite part of the survey comes at the end when we ask, “What didn’t we ask about the library that you would like to tell us?” Results were scattered far and wide, but most comments gave us a special insight into what our patrons appreciate and what they thought could be improved. And because everyone has their own opinions, these comments often conflicted with what other people were telling us. For instance, we had people praising us for waving fines during COVID, while others told us we should raise fines higher to get materials back faster. There were others who provided some negative comments, but the overall tone was very positive this year.
Another comment we appreciated was, “Since the pandemic, we went from using the library once a month, to picking up materials weekly.” This is just one example of how COVID restrictions made many people realize the true value of the library. Another said, “It has meant so much for me and my husband to be able to check out books and magazines during the pandemic. I want to say thank you for going above and beyond to keep access to books open. Libraries are necessary in every community. We are lucky to be living in Tillamook County! :-)”
Some gave shout-outs to their favorite librarians. Others wanted to rally support for bringing back the ukulele program or storytimes. And I am proud to say quite a few people mentioned how much they enjoy the Tales from the Library column every week in the Headlight Herald! (I’m blushing now.)
I will close with one last happy comment. What gives us the biggest lump in the throat is when a patron really gets us and can verbalize the reason we all love working in a library. “Thank you! The library services have made this pandemic time survivable by providing access to books and online content for intellectual, emotional, and social growth opportunities! An essential service for the well-being of our community.”
