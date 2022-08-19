I recently read an article in The New York Times written by a flight attendant who has been on the job for 20 years. It offered some helpful insight into what it is really like to travel all day for a living. That gave me the idea to write a similar article to answer some common questions librarians get regarding what it is like to work surrounded by books all day. After many years of talking to patrons and answering their questions, I realize that many people think we have a curious, mysterious, and ideal occupation. Let’s see if you still think that when you get to the end of this column!
First Question: Do you get to read a lot while you are working? Nope. Other than reading and responding to emails, we never get to do any leisurely reading while we are on the clock at work. The librarians who order books spend a bit of time reading reviews of upcoming books so they know what to order. Managers need to read and write lots of documents associated with their work. But other than grabbing a few minutes to read during a break or lunch, recreational reading is not a part of working in a library.
Does everyone who works at a library have to be a reader? No, the love of reading is not required to work here, but it seems we do employ our share of bookworms! In my years of working in libraries, I have known several staff members who hadn’t read a book in years, but they still enjoy working in a library environment. However, our current staff are pretty prolific readers and freely share their most adored novels when asked.
I can never find the newest books or movies to check out. Is that because library workers get to take them home first? Again, the answer is no. We have to wait in line to get the popular titles just like our patrons. This is why we advise people to place holds on the new and popular items. You can either ask us to add you to the hold list, or you can do it yourself online. If you don’t know how to do it yourself, please ask one of our staff members to help you. It is super-easy.
Do librarians get training in how to shush people and keep the building quiet? Maybe in the old days that happened, but as we like to say, this is not your grandmother’s library! That is not to say anything goes and you can make all the ruckus you want. We still expect a certain level of decorum from our patrons and staff. But you just won’t find cardigan-wearing librarians running around shushing people anymore.
Speaking of cardigans, why do so many librarians wear them? Cardigan sweaters are pretty much a librarian stereotype that does not exist anymore. Along with horned rimmed glasses, hair in a top-bun, and a stern disposition, those former librarian labels went out the door years ago. With that said, if you looked in my closet, would you find cardigans? You better believe it.
I am already out of space and I have so many questions left to answer! Tune in next week for even more questions and answers as I give you the inside scoop of what it is like to work in the Tillamook County Library.
