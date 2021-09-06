Of all my childhood memories, one that always filled me with the most excitement (and a little anxiety), was shopping for new school supplies at this time of year. Keep in mind that this was over 50 years ago, but our school always sent out an exact list of all the items we would need to bring on the first day of classes. Believe me, I took that list very seriously. I would check and recheck to be sure the pencils were indeed #2 (even though the local stores didn't even sell any other kind), the box of crayons had exactly 18 different colors, and I had to be sure to choose the right kind of protractor. That protractor was perhaps the biggest mystery of all, because I don't believe I ever used the darn thing in any class. I still don't know why a protractor was a required item in order to attend classes!
I am certain parents reading this have gone through similar scenarios getting ready for this school year...and perhaps it has been even more confusing this fall with all the uncertainty that COVID has brought to the table. At the Tillamook County Library, we feel for the parents and grandparents as they prepare to make this a very important year in the education of their children. Some students are playing catch-up from last year, and others are going to a school classroom for the very first time. It is the library's goal to assist in any way we can to make this school year as enriching as possible.
How do we propose to do that? First of all, we will do everything in our power to keep our libraries open and available to all of our library patrons. We despised the time when COVID made us close our doors and we hope we never have to go through that again. If I wanted to look on the bright side of the closure, I would say it really helped us realize how much we desperately want and need people inside our buildings. We missed you all terribly and are so glad to have you back now.
We also will support parents and students by having the most outstanding collection of books and resources to help make learning fun and effective. Sadly, I remember trying to do book reports at my local library when I was a kid with ancient books that had been outdated decades ago. But the Tillamook County Library has kept pace with the times, and we have oodles of new information on just about any subject you might be researching.
Did you realize that if you are doing a report on a certain topic, you can place specific books on hold and we will gladly notify you when the item is ready to be picked up? And teachers...I hope you realize that if you give us a few days’ notice, we can gather an assortment of books on the theme of your choice...then you can check these items out on your "teacher card" so your students can utilize these books in your classroom!
We also have an AMAZING "virtual library", online at www.tillabook.org. Here you will find databases, encyclopedias, storytimes, e-books, and so much more...all available 24 hours per day from your home computer or tablet.
Finally, we realize you can't do schoolwork all day long, and that is why we have some of the latest and greatest fictional books for you to borrow. Reading a good story gives your brain a much-needed break from studies and work. In fact, I might go search the library shelves right now to find a book that tells me what I can actually do with the protractor I never used in school!
