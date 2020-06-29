Save the date! The Tillamook County Library Board has been hard at work finding our next library director. They’ve narrowed it down, and would like to offer a chance for you to meet the candidates, ask questions, and offer your feedback to the board. Stay tuned for details on how to participate, but for now, we have the dates and times for you to mark on your calendar. The first candidate’s forum will be held on Monday, June 29 from 1 - 2 pm and the opportunity to meet the other candidate will occur on Thursday, July 2 from 1 - 2 pm.
We’ve been receiving lots of questions about when you can start returning library items that you have previously checked out. As of this moment, you are able to return items to any of our library locations during Curbside Pickup hours which are Monday through Friday from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. We realize these hours are not convenient for everyone so we are working hard at coming up with an alternative plan with additional hours. The good news is we have lifted library fines so no need to worry about late fees.
The second most-asked question comes from people who are confused about library curbside pickup and how they can take advantage of that service. It is really easy as pie and I am going to start out with the quickest way to shortcut the whole procedure. All you need to do is call the library at 503-842-4792 and tell the librarian what books or DVDs you would like to check out. We will then secure those items for you and let you know when you can pick them up. It’s that easy!
If you prefer, you can handle the reserving of items on our website, so let’s detail the easy steps for you. First of all, you need to know your library card number and your pin number. Many people forget ever setting up a pin number but every card holder actually has one. The normal formula we use for library pin numbers starts with the first four letters of your last name (all small letters) followed by the last four digits of your phone number. So if your last name is Anderson and your phone ends in 1234, your pin would be ande1234.
With library card and pin number in hand, you would visit www.tillabook.org and in the box in the top right corner that says “find anything in the library”, type in the name of a book or movie you would like. For example, if you wanted to watch the movie, “Gone with the Wind”, you would type in the movie title, click on the magnifying glass icon, and the catalog listing will pop up. For this particular title, you will see you have the choice of requesting the book version, the electronic book version or the DVD. When you click on the box by the DVD version that says “place hold”, it will pop up a box for you to enter your name, your library card number and your pin number. Then click “submit”. The last step involves selecting WHERE you would like to pick the item up. You can choose any of our libraries. Finally, the website will tell you your request was successful and the library will call you when your item is ready for pickup.
It’s that easy! But again, if you find the above procedure too much, or if you don’t have computer access, the easiest way is to just give us a call at 503-842-4792 and we will be happy to find any library item for you.
