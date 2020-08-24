Bill Landau
Extension Librarian
Tillamook County Library
It’s time for a library
pop quiz
If you have any children or grandchildren around the house, this might be a good time to get their help. In fact, this is an updated version of the quiz I give to third graders during school visits to the library! Let’s see how you do on this test concerning all things library related. If you want to avoid detention, try not to cheat by looking for the answer just below each question.
How many books and other items do you think are available to check out if we add up everything in the libraries in Manzanita, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Bay City, Tillamook, Pacific City…and the bookmobile?
150
26,090
140,000
214,487
One million
The correct answer at press time was 214,487. But if you got it wrong, do not worry because that number would not even be accurate today. Why is that? Because just about every day, we get boxes delivered containing new books, DVDs, audio books and more to add to our collection. And unfortunately, just about every day, someone has an “accident” with one of our library items and we must delete or replace that item. And sometimes library items just wear out from so much love from our patrons. So, it is a number that changes constantly!
How much do you think a library card costs?
$1.00
$2.00
$20.00
A Million kagillion, bazillion zazillian dollars
It’s Free!
Hard to believe but a library card is actually FREE! You get access to all 214,487 items (plus our online virtual library items) for simply filling out a library card application. If you live in Tillamook County, chances are you can get a card. Just ask to see if you qualify.
So you have your brand new, shiny library card…but what happens if you lose it, or your dog eats it?
You can never use the library again?
The librarians all hunt you down in the middle of the night and throw toilet paper all over your house?
You must pay $1 to replace it?
Luckily, the answer is you just need to pay us one thin dollar to replace your card. Just bring us some ID and we will issue your new card immediately. OK, one more question…
If your book is due on July 1st, but you accidentally forgot where you put the book and end up finding it under the couch one month later, should you…
Don’t return the book and never ever go back to the library.
Tell the librarian you were reading the book at the beach but a giant brown pelican flew by and picked up the book and didn’t return it for a whole month.
Bring it back to the library and tell the librarian the truth.
Well, of course, you only need to return the book. And the very best news is right now, during our COVID temporary closure, we are waiving late fees! So you will be able to use the library again without paying us any money…AND with a clean conscience.
Did you pass the test? I’m sending virtual gold stars to everyone who passed!
