I like big books, and I cannot lie!
I mean, really, really, big books that extend beyond your lap. You might know them as coffee table books. In the library, we refer to them as Q-books or Queen books…and sometimes we call them oversized books! Whatever you decide to call them, we keep them all in a special section of the library. But I tell you, there is no better conversation starter in your home than the perfect, giant, oversized coffee table book. They make an immediate visual impact that just screams, “Look at MEEEE!”
I bet some of you might be wondering why we keep these big books in a special section of the library and not just filed with other books on the same subject? If you know any librarians, you might have noticed a common trait is we like things neat and orderly. So, if we have a row of books that have a spine that is the normal nine or ten inches high, and then we throw in a Q-book with a 17-inch spine, that is about enough to make the average librarian break into a cold sweat and experience “shelf-height anxiety”. So instead of having to look at that uneven row of books, we just put these big volumes in their very own section. And just like that, our shelf-height anxiety disappears!
The topics of these books vary widely. Some of the most popular themes include architecture, photography, fashion, travel, natural history…and so much more. Just placing one of these on display in your home makes a dramatic impact to your interior design. I almost guarantee you will get favorable comments from guests who come to your house and see your oversized book displayed.
For instance, if you have an interest in art, you can take home giant books that feature the works of Botticelli, Raphael, Titian, Picasso, Chagall, Davinci, or Rembrandt. If you cannot decide on one particular artist, we have books that focus on topics such as Cubism, Impressionism, or even Pop Art. Perhaps you would like to check out a book featuring the collections of the world’s finest museums. We have books that cover the Louvre in Paris, the Prado in Madrid, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
If all that is a bit too highbrow for your tastes, would oversized travel books be more appealing? The Lonely Planet publishing company has some of the most beautiful giant books featuring amazing scenes from around the globe. From the Gobi Desert to the Rocky Mountains, we have some inspiring books that allow you to travel the world from the comfort of your home. We even have a giant book featuring photos of the great lighthouses of the world.
Do we have Star Wars fans out there? If so, you would be enthralled with Ultimate Star Wars book that features every character and location in every galactic adventure ever made. Anyone who likes that sort of thing would also love the super-tall book we have called Thing Explainer: Complicated Stuff in Simple Words. If you are after something a bit more practical, we have giant books that cover step by step sewing…or how to play the ukulele! We have books about the great wines of the world, classic car designs…or even something as eclectic as the works of Monty Python. There is even one fun book featuring the art of the Rocky and Bullwinkle cartoon!
There really is something for everyone and every taste in our oversized book collection. Find your conversation starter today at the Tillamook County Library!
