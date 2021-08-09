Have you ever liked a book so much that you re-read the whole thing? I usually get blank stares from people when I ask that question, but I have to admit, I am a re-reader and I am proud of it. I mean, people re-watch movies they enjoyed in the past. Why not books?
Anyway, I just revisited the book Martin Marten by the late Brian Doyle. If you have not read it, I highly recommend you pick up a copy. The book is a coming-of-age story about a boy growing up in a cabin on Mt. Hood, paralleling his life with the life of a pine marten, a small animal from the otter/mink family, also growing up on the mountain. Not your typical storyline, but as usual, Doyle's rollicking style of writing makes it a tale to remember.
At one point in the story, a marriage ceremony of sorts takes place between two people who abhor traditions, and the only person who was allowed to "say a little something" during the service was limited to just a few brief thoughts. The speaker trimmed it down to just seven words, and those words were, "Remember we are here for you."
Upon reading that sentence, I thought, that should be our library's mission statement! There could be no truer words to sum up our ideals and desires. I believe every employee on our staff is always thinking of what we can do for the public in order to provide better service.
We are here for you when you are a child. Our books, storytimes, programs, and classes are all designed to help you to learn to love books and reading. Our librarians know that planting the reading seed in a child's brain as early as possible is the key to their future happiness and success.
We are here for you when you are a teen. We respect the many differences that make teens so unique as they try to figure out their place in the world. The books, magazines, and events we offer are assembled to help you fine tune the future direction of your life. That is one reason we have dedicated such a prime area in our Tillamook library to host teenagers.
We are here for you when you reach adulthood and are trying to fit the pieces of your life together. As you search for jobs, we're there to help with resumes. When you try to find the best fit for a vocation, we have resources to help with that, too. If children enter the picture, we have your back there as well...with books to read, programs to attend, and a place to learn and grow with your family.
We are here for you through each stage of your life, with different resources to help you move in the right direction. Need help on finances, investing, or retirement planning? We have so much information in our libraries that can help you figure it all out.
We are here for each and every resident in the county, and we welcome all regardless of race, color, sexual orientation, or political party. Because that is what the library is...a welcoming place to ALL. So please, if you only take one thing away from this column, let it be this...remember, we are here for you!
