In this week’s column, I am enrolling all of you in a special library class called “How to Place a Hold 101”. Or you could call it “Yes! You Can Still Enjoy Library Items During a Pandemic”!
As you know, the library is only able to offer curbside pickup currently, and as a result, we are having lower than normal checkouts. I have heard lots of comments from library patrons who tell me they do not know how to place holds, so they are just waiting until we reopen to use the library. I am here to tell you there are other options.
The first option is actually the easiest. All you need to do is call the library and tell us what you are looking for. It is as easy as that! We would LOVE to help you with any request you can dream up. Just give us a call at 503-842-4792. There is absolutely no shame in using this method! Allow me to paraphrase the famous line from Jimmy Stewart’s holiday film, It’s a Wonderful Life. “Every time we find a book for a reader, an angel gets his wings!” That is how excited we are to help you with your reading needs!
In fact, one particular group of residents that are near and dear to my heart are the children who are missing out on all our wonderful new (and old) books. But never fear, we have a solution for that dilemma, too. Just give us a call and ask for a bundle of books for kids. All we need to know is your child’s age and their interests. If you want books about dinosaurs and robots, for instance, we can get you a pile of those lickety-split! No need to wait until we reopen our doors. Just call, give us a little time, and we will have your package ready for pickup.
The other way to get library items SOUNDS complicated, but it really is not that bad. Just go to our website at www.tillabook.org. Look for the little magnifying glass and enter the name of an item you would like. You will likely get a lot of different search results. Scroll around until you see the item you want. You can even filter the results with various checkboxes on the left side of the screen. Once you find what you want, click on “place hold”. This will bring up a box that requires you to enter three things. Your first name, your library card number (located on the back of your library card) and your PIN number.
What’s a PIN number? When you got your card, we set it up with the following formula. The first four letters of your last name (no caps) followed immediately by the last four digits of your phone number. Once you enter that information, it will ask you where you would like to pick up your hold. Select your favorite library, click OK, and you are done! Then you just have to wait for a notification that tells you your item is ready to pick up.
Wasn’t that easy? And honestly, if any of that sounds confusing at all, just give us a call. We will be glad to walk you through it, step by step. I can almost hear the angel getting its wings righ
