“There comes a point in your life when you need to stop reading other people’s books and write your own.” ---Albert Einstein
Last year on Father’s Day, my daughters gave me an unusual gift, and of course, it is book-related. It was a one-year subscription to a website called “Storyworth”. Every Monday, for one whole year, I received an email from Storyworth that posed a different question about my life. My job each week was to write an answer to the question and email it back to the website. I could even attach a photo in order to help illustrate that story. At the end of the year, Storyworth assembled all my answers and photos into a hardbound book and mailed the finished version to my daughters.
You might ask, “How is that a gift for you?” Let me tell you, even though my parents have been deceased for decades, hardly a week goes by when I don’t think to myself, “I sure wish I could ask mom or dad about that.” So, it is an absolute gift for me to be able to share my stories so that my kids, my grandkids, and generations beyond will know a little more about me. Sure, my kids have heard some of the stories I wrote about, but to have these tales all bound into a real book...it’s priceless!
What questions do they ask? This is the very customizable part. Storyworth does a good job of suggesting topics and questions, but my daughters were able to customize it and write their own questions for me to elaborate on. One week I answered, “Tell us about one of the best days you can remember.” Another week, “What stories have you been told about yourself as a baby?” A few more examples...”What is one of your favorite stories about your mother?”, “What were your grandparents like?” and “What did you do on weekends as a child?”
I am not sure how much this Storyworth present cost my daughters, but you can absolutely do this type of thing on your own without much expense. You could make up your own questions and write it out in longhand in a notebook. If you are good with computers, you could commit to writing a little memory every week in a Word document. Or you could record your stories with a video camera. Whatever method you choose, just know that this is perhaps the only way your life stories will live well beyond your lifespan. You can even give yourself a Storyworth subscription if no one is buying it for you!
While our library is stuffed full of all kinds of books, the very best book you could give your family is not on our shelves. The book that will be most precious to your relatives is your life story. Don’t let your best life memories fade away forever after you cease to walk this earth. Take Albert Einstein’s advice seriously...stop reading other people’s books and write your own autobiography today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.