To quote Christopher Robin in the Winnie the Pooh books, “Tut, tut, it looks like rain!”
And if you look at the extended Tillamook County forecast, it would appear author A. A. Milne wrote that line specifically with us in mind. Every current weather forecast I could get my hands on shows raindrops every day for at least two more weeks.
But never fear! The library is your Winter Survival Center, providing a wealth of books, videos, magazines, and other resources to keep the symptoms of cabin fever at bay. Regular users of our services know the library is the place to go for your rainy season entertainment and enlightenment. But if you don’t own a library card, or if you do but you’ve forgotten just how amazing your library system is, this column is for you.
First, let’s talk about the adult department. Adults definitely need a reading plan to make it through the rainy season! Here is a fun little experiment for you. If you usually read mysteries, why don’t you change things up this winter and try reading something different? Maybe a romance novel, a western or maybe even a graphic novel. That is one way to liven up your reading routine, and you might just find your next literary passion.
In my opinion, the part of our library that holds the most potential for your winter reading is the non-fiction department. You can literally learn just about anything from the books on our shelves. Now is the time to dive into any curiosity you have had on the back burner. Looking for ideas to build a backyard patio? Learn to sew? Improve your bowling? Discover a new hiking trail? Learn to play chess? Beef up on BBQ recipes? Master fly fishing techniques? Learn how to brew your own beer? Practice meditation? Believe me, I am just getting started!
How about coin collecting? We have books on that topic…along with dog obedience, beekeeping, how to make your own bush knife, watercolor techniques, brushing up on manner and etiquette, how to wire a house, which bugs are most beneficial in your garden, as well as a series of books that contain every Peanuts cartoon ever created! And don’t get me started on our massive biography department. Just name a famous, historic person and chances are, we have a book that details their life.
Let us not forget the kids during the winter rainy months! If you have some wee ones in your home, you already know the pandemic has put severe limits on the normal activities we count on to get through this drippy season. Of course, there are countless videos available for you to check out. Sure, we have all the newest movies on DVD, but now may be the perfect time to introduce the children (or grandchildren) in your life to the classic films from decades ago. To jar your memory a bit, the library has the Muppet Show, the Flintstones, Bugs Bunny, Little Rascals, Laurel and Hardy, the Three Stooges…and so much more. Not to mention kids’ books! In the near future, I might just write an entire column on a winter survival reading plan for kids!
But how do you get your hands on these materials? Easy-peasy! You can either go to our website and put the items on hold yourself…or better yet, give us call at 503-842-4792, tell us what you want, and we will do the work of tracking them down for you. Because sure as shooting, the weatherman will be saying “Tut, tut, it looks like rain,” for the foreseeable future!
