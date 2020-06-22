Let’s just put it out there…WE MISS YOU! Everyone who works at the Tillamook County Library got into the library business because we have a PASSION to serve people. We LOVE putting the right book into the hands of eager readers! We ADORE seeing the delighted faces of the homebound when the bookmobile pulls into their driveway. We DELIGHT in hearing the giggles of children at storytime. And we know you miss us, too.
We’ve noted your comments while picking up library materials curbside about how you miss browsing for books, you miss being able to use our copier and printers, and you miss being able to sit in our (usually) quiet libraries to get lost in a story. We have also heard your questions about why the library cannot open when everything else seems to be opening. That is a tricky question but at the root of it all is our “product” is a unique commodity. Books, computers, magazines, DVDs…they are all very “hands on” materials and we want to be sure the library will be a safe environment when we do open our doors.
Neal Lemery, author, and co-president of the Library Board expressed his feelings on the subject recently. “I like to browse, too. But curbside service keeps me and my community safe and I still get my books. I can wait.” While we all wait, rest assured the librarians are preparing for the magical day when we swing our doors wide open and welcome you inside. We have installed plexiglass sneeze guards, we are trying our best to find hand sanitizing materials, and we are inventing new procedures on how to keep us all safe.
Thankfully, we are also hearing your positive comments too and that is what is getting us through this trying time. Patrons are thrilled with the increased offerings of our virtual library. We checked out more e-magazines on Flipster last month than we checked out previously in a full year! We’ve also had more e-books, e-audio books, and streaming movies checked out through our website than ever before. At curbside pickup, we have heard patrons say, “I’m so happy I can bring books to my friend who hasn’t left her home for months”. Another satisfied curbside customer who was delighted to pick up her stack of library materials said, “I was buying books off of Amazon and it was getting expensive”.
If you have not tried curbside pickup yet, give it a shot. And you will need a fresh stack of books so you can join in the fun of our annual Summer Reading Program. It is for all ages and all you must do to participate is go to https://tillabook.beanstack.org and register. Don’t have the internet at home to sign up? No problem! Just call the library at 503-842-4792 to have a librarian log your reading progress for you.
The library is proud to partner once again with the Grub Club as being a pickup location in Tillamook. From June 15 through August 14, Monday through Friday, ages 18 and under are invited to stop by the front door of the Tillamook library to pick up a bagged lunch between 11:45 am and 12:15 pm. Parents need not be present. Check your local community resources for a Grub Club location in your area. And I would not be a librarian if I didn’t say this…after you eat your yummy lunches, don’t forget to wash your hands before you read your book!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.