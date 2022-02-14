Did anyone else out have a paper route as their first real job? I did, and I will talk about that below. But first, are you aware the Tillamook County Library has tons of resources for those who are looking for jobs? Not only that, but we can offer a lot of help for people who want to change jobs or even choose a different career.
First of all, each of our library locations have free computer access for you to do your job searching and to fill out online applications. Gone are the days when you could use a paper application form to get a job. Many employers require an online application now. We can offer help with creating resumes and cover letters, and we also have printing, faxing, and scanning services to help you out as well. If you don’t have a professional email address for those applications, we can help you create one to stand out in the crowd.
One more very valuable tool we have is a database called Learning Express. It has classes, tests, tutorials, and so much more to help those seeking their first job, as well as help for those looking to advance their career. Whether you are in high school, college, or a seasoned professional, this database has something for you. You can access it from our library website.
Now, back to my paper route story. My first job was as a Saturday morning delivery boy of the family-friendly weekly newspaper called Grit. It was a wonderful publication filled with feel-good stories and other uplifting, wholesome content. Each week, I would load the papers into a cloth sling that just barely held all 44 copies of the newspaper. Then, with the heavy bag thrown over my shoulder, I would hop onto my bike and begin pedaling my route, all around my tiny Iowa town. On snowy days, I would walk, trudging through snowdrifts along the way. This was subscriber-based so I would have to walk up to each house on the route, knock on the door, and collect my 20 cents. I would get to keep 7 cents profit for each paper sold. Luckily for me, many people would pay with a quarter and let me keep the nickel change as a tip. Otherwise, my profit for the whole week would have only been about three dollars!
Nevertheless, it was a great first job. One of my favorite memories was dealing with old Mrs. Gearhart. On wintry days, she would always feel sorry for me and insist that I come in and warm up. She would turn up the oven to 400 degrees and make me sit on a chair in front of the open oven. The funny part is she was just my second stop on the route so I hardly had a chance to get cold yet!
Another exciting stop was at an apartment above the general store. The lady who lived there was deaf and could not hear me knock, so she gave me permission to just come in without knocking and get the money out of the little cup on her kitchen table. This scared me to pieces because she would always be sitting there and no matter how loud I stomped or called out her name, she would never hear me. But as soon as I came into her field of vision, she would startle like she just sat down on a thumbtack, arms flailing, and voice shrieking! That was almost too much for a ten-year-old boy to handle. To reward myself for living through that weekly trauma, I would stop in the general store and buy some penny candy. Some of my favorite indulgences included root beer barrels, jaw breakers, and pixie sticks which were basically paper straws filled with colored sugar. I have to say, even though I did not really rake in the money, it was one of the best jobs I ever had. The library staff may not be able to find you a paper route job, but there are lots of other possibilities out there!
