Have you ever wondered if you picked the right career for your life?
If my first career aspiration had come to be, I would be a Major League Baseball umpire right now.
I loved baseball as a kid, and I guess I figured I didn’t have the talent to make it as a player on a professional team, but I sure could picture myself being one of the umpires out on the field. That was my dream as a 13-year-old boy...but all that changed one hot and humid summer day in Iowa.
I was in the stands waiting for the high school game to start, when the announcer said they were one umpire short and they wanted to know if anyone in the stands would fill in as the first base umpire. It was my big chance! I jumped out onto the field and took my position.
The very first batter who came up hit a grounder to third base and ran toward first base. The throw came to the first baseman right as the batter touched the first base bag. “He’s OUT!” I yelled. But the first base coach yelled “NO! HE’S SAFE!” So, I quickly changed my call to “HE’S SAFE!” This was met with much chaos and uproar from everyone in attendance.
And just like that, my umpire career was over. I exited the field and was replaced by an adult who had come forward to help out.
From there, I got interested in photography and ended up doing so much research at my local library. My favorite Dewey Decimal numbers were in the 770’s where I found all kinds of photographic inspiration about honing my picture-taking skills. The books I checked out showed me how to set up my own darkroom, as well as how to develop and print my own pictures. The library was a goldmine of information that inspired me to attend photography school and to eventually operate my own portrait studio.
But after several successful decades of photographing babies and weddings, my regular visits to the library gave birth to the idea that maybe being a librarian was another career I would enjoy. Long story short, after many long hours in the classroom and in the library, I ended up with my Masters in Library Science. This led me to a fantastic second career, and to Tillamook County, where I served as the Branch Library Manager for about ten years. And I honestly could not have done it without the resources from a number of different libraries.
This is exactly why I get so excited to see people of any age coming into the library to conduct research on careers...or even second careers! We even offer software and computers to help create the perfect resume. And not only are our shelves filled with books that cover plenty of career opportunities, but our online resources have so much wonderful information to help you fine tune your interests. Take a peek at https://www.tillabook.org/library/databases to see all the content that could direct you to your next job. Who knows, you might even start a new career as a Major League umpire.
