This week we will cover the second half of the alphabet for the conclusion of the ABC edition of the library column! We will highlight a different library service we offer for every letter…all the way to Z!
We start with L this week, and L stands for Library2Go, our resource for downloadable e-books and audiobooks that you can put on your portable device and enjoy anywhere! The letter M is one of my favorites because it stands for Mango Languages, our language-learning software. By creating a login, you can choose from over 70 different languages to study from the comfort of your own home, using a computer, smart phone or tablet.
N is for news, and we certainly have you covered there. Our Gale OneFile news database gives you access to more than 2,300 major regional, national, and local newspapers. While we are talking about newspapers, O represents the Oregonian. Did you realize that we have the Oregonian database that allows you to read today’s paper online using your computer?
P represents the Pacific-Northwest section of our collection. We have a vast selection of books written about our history, geography, geology, our plant and animal life…and so much more. The letter Q stands for Q-books. This is what we call the big, beautiful, oversized “coffee table books” that you can check out. We keep them in a special place in our library since most of them are too large to fit on normal shelving.
R is for the many rooms we have available for meetings. When we are open, we have everything from our giant community rooms to smaller study rooms. All you need to reserve them is your library card! The letter S represents the Spanish-Language materials we have available for checkout. Also, keep an eye out for our upcoming giveaway of free children’s books in Spanish!
T stands for Teen Services. We have a great selection of books for teens that we categorize as Young Adult. We also normally have teen activities and events on our program schedule, and we are very excited to resume those in the near future. The letter U represents the many colorful ukuleles we have available for you to check out. Ukuleles are one of the most unique items we make available to our patrons!
V is for our Value Line database, for those of you who like to keep in touch with the best investment and money management tips. Value Line is the most trusted and prestigious name in the investment field. The letter W is for our strong and reliable Wi-Fi signal, available 24/7. If you see someone sitting outside one of our libraries while we are closed, they are probably accessing our Wi-Fi.
X stands for “X-marks the spot”…one for each of our six physical library locations, conveniently located around our county. Those towns that do not have a library can enjoy our weekly bookmobile stops in their communities. Y stands for Youth Services. Making sure youngsters have all the books they can handle is a big priority of ours.
And finally, the letter Z! If you guessed Zombie movies, you are wrong. While we do have zombie movies, we would prefer to think Z stands for the ZEST our employees have to make your next visit to the library a productive and enjoyable one. We love our patrons and cannot wait to open our doors back up soon…with ZEST!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.