With every passing day of the COVID-19 closure, the staff of the library is missing our patrons more and more. We can’t wait to get back to the point where we can get those books and other library materials into your hands. Many of the librarians are working from home to order all the hot titles you have been waiting for, so when we finally do open, our dear readers are going to feel like kids in a candy store!
In the meantime, we want you to be aware of one of the online services we offer 24 hours per day and seven days a week. It is called Kanopy and it allows you to check out and watch classic films right from your computer, phone or smart TV! Similar to Netflix, but full of classic cinema, indie films, and documentaries, all for free with your library card. We have increased the checkout limit to 20 films per month, and you keep each one for a total of 72 hours. Download the app from your app store to get started, or go to the Kanopy website (www.kanopy.com) to sign up and watch from your computer.
Another amazing database is one you can access from our website (www.tillabook.org) called CREDO Reference. To some people, the word “encyclopedia” might bring back horrible memories of musty-smelling, outdated books that provided far-from-stimulating reading, but that’s not the case with CREDO. In fact, CREDO is not one encyclopedia but actually an assemblage of 974 of the world’s best, most respected and up-to-date resources on the planet! We dare you to try to find a topic that is not represented in this resource. This product can be especially valuable right now when schools are closed but homework is still a way of life.
Now let’s talk about gardening. Did you know that the Tillamook County Library gave out a record 62,000 seed packets this year before we closed? We have been wondering how your garden is growing. If you have photos of any plantings you are especially proud of, please send them to me at blandau@co.tillamook.or.us and we might be able to feature your photo in a future newsletter or social media post.
Join me again next week for even more ideas of how you can use the online resources on the Tillamook County Library’s website. In the meantime, keep washing your hands!
Editor’s note: Bill Landau is the Extension Librarian at the Tillamook County Library.
