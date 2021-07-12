This is the "WONDERFUL NEWS ISSUE" of the Tales from the Library column, because we are going to talk about some big changes we are making. The library is taking steps to begin to bring things closer to normal, taking place immediately.
First of all, masks will no longer be required for entry. You are MORE than welcome to continue to wear masks, and in fact, we would encourage it. We just ask that staff and patrons remain respectful of personal space.
Once you are inside our libraries, you will notice some other changes. The 15-minute time limit is now a thing of the past. You can take all the time you need to find the books, DVDs, and other library materials you want to take home. Not only that, but the furniture is being brought back so you can once again sit, relax, and read (and hopefully not fall asleep), inside our buildings! We are also resuming physical copies of newspapers for your reading pleasure. Oh, and don't forget the computers! You can now get your full hour of computer time each day.
Most of our restrooms will be open again, and we're opening the water fountains for you to fill your water bottles. Want to bring your children to the library? Load them up and bring them in! We will be phasing children's service back in as conditions allow.
That brings up the question of library programs and using the main library public meeting rooms. We're getting closer to this being a reality, but library programs take time to plan and promote so we are shooting for the Fall of 2021. At that time, we will be clearer on what precautions must be taken for attendees. But believe me, we have some exciting programs in the works so watch for a giant announcement soon!
Our public meeting rooms are not yet available to reserve, but feel free to call the library to discuss your future needs. For now, the hours of library operation will stay the same, but as we get new staff hired and trained, we look forward to increasing the hours we are open.
More exciting library news...the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library are hard at work getting ready for a book sale! This will occur at the Rockaway Library on Friday, July 16, from 6 – 8 PM and Saturday, July 17, from 10 AM – 2 PM. The Friday evening sale is a preferred Friends members presale with Saturday being open to all. If you are not a Friends member and would like to attend Friday, you can sign up on the spot. They plan to have their regular books as well as a bargain paperback bag sale. If you are feeling adventuresome, they will have grab bags of labeled categories of books (such as a bag of mysteries, a science fiction bag, a history bag, etc.) for a bargain price of $5 dollars per bag! Additionally, library director Geri Godber will be there to meet and greet our patrons. If by any chance you miss this sale, remember that the Rockaway Beach Library has an ongoing book sale inside the library. Proceeds from the book sales go to the Friends of the Rockaway Library.
