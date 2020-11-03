I have a few items of interest to add to your calendar. The first one is very sad for us because we LOVE Halloween at the library. Unfortunately, while some of the town will be observing trick or treat activities on October 30, the library in Tillamook will be closing at 3:00 for staff development. Branch libraries will be open until 5:00.
We would like to invite you to the retirement party for our director of 29 years, Sara Charlton. It will be on Friday, November 6 from 2:00 – 4:00 at the Main Library. For those who cannot attend, this event will be live-streamed. Go to tctvonline.com and click on Live Broadcast.
Speaking of Sara’s retirement, many of us spent last week interviewing the three final candidates for the library director position. There were separate online interview sessions for the staff, for the library managers, for the public and for the library board and commissioners. We quizzed them about management styles, technology issues, fiscal responsibilities, and so much more.
After many hours of interviews, I personally came away with an interesting observation. We live in one of the most beautiful places in the country and many people would do just about anything to reside here! When you are interviewing people who live in places with extremes in weather or those who live in places that are…shall we say…geographically uninteresting, it drives home the idea that we pretty fortunate to live here. While hiking our trails, I often run into tourists from around the globe who have planned and saved for years to visit our beautiful coast.
And yet, we get used to all this beauty. I have met longtime Tillamook county residents who have not been to the beach in decades. There are those who have not stepped foot in our wonderful Cape Lookout State Park. And when I blabber on to some locals about how delightful Kilchis Point Reserve is, I sometimes get a blank stare as they explain they “always meant to go there some day.” But don’t feel bad. When I lived in Flagstaff, Arizona, 70 miles from the Grand Canyon, I met lifetime residents who never visited the canyon even though it was in their back yard.
It reminds me of what Rachel Carson, conservationist and author of Silent Spring and many other excellent books, once observed about the breathtaking spectacle of stars and planets in the sky. She said that if the stars were a sight that could only be seen once in a century, the hills would be thronged with spectators lined up to see the glorious sight. But because it can be observed any cloudless night of the year, some people will never take the time to see the beauty overhead.
So congratulations to us for living in one of the most beloved and sought-after locations on the planet, the Tillamook coast. With the great fall weather, this would be the perfect time to bring a lawn chair and a good book to the beach. Don’t have a good book? The staff at our Tillamook County Libraries would absolutely love to help you out with the perfect beach read. Stop in today…on your way to the beach!
