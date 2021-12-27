This column is about the potentially-confusing library jargon you might hear librarians use. We don't mean to confuse people when we use phrases like put a hold on it, or visit our virtual branch, or we could ILL that for you. We use these terms so much at work that we sometimes forget some phrases might need further explanation to our patrons. So, allow me to define some of our often-used and occasionally-confusing terms.
Hold - This is a short word that we use to convey the idea that your name is being put on a list in our system for an item that is checked out to someone else or is otherwise not available at the moment. For instance, if you want to pick up a book at the Tillamook Library and the item is in Pacific City, a hold can be placed on this item. That hold triggers a message to the librarian in Pacific City to pull it off the shelf and send it in transit to Tillamook for you to pick up. Holds are filled in a chronological order, so the amount of time you wait for that hold depends entirely on how many people are ahead of you on the "hold list" for that item.
Virtual Branch. I am sure you are aware that we have physical branches in Manzanita, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Bay City, Tillamook, and Pacific City. But where is our virtual branch? It is on your computer! Virtual branch is a term we use to represent all of the online material we have available for your perusal. You can virtually visit this library without ever setting foot outside your door, as long as you have the internet at home and a device to view it on. If you have not poked around on our website to look at the enormous amount of online services we offer, you are missing out! It would take this entire newspaper page to list everything available inside our virtual branch. There are encyclopedias, newspapers, magazines, movies, music, and so much more. We also call these resources databases, which I will define below.
Databases. A dictionary would define a database as a structured set of information held in a computer. In lay terms, you could define it as a whole bunch of good stuff that you can freely enjoy just for fun, or use it to write school reports, or help to grow your business, or...the sky is the limit! As far as serious, technical research goes, databases are your best source to find fact-checked, authoritative documents that you can quote and trust. Databases are always much better sources than just doing a Google search. Also, when you hear us talk about Hoopla, Kanopy, Library2Go, Flipster, etc., these are also a type of database that allow you to download e-books, movies, magazines, audio books, and so much more. You can even learn a foreign language on the Mango Languages program. I have not even begun to scratch the depth of what our databases have to offer you, so please, go check them out on our website.
ILL. No, that doesn't mean we are sick! So, what is an ILL? That is library jargon for interlibrary loan. Where this comes in handy is if we do not have the library item you are looking for, and we cannot buy it, we can go online and find a library that does have it. We then request that they loan that item to us so that we can check it out to you! We have requested items from libraries across the country for our patrons...and we reciprocate by loaning our materials to libraries looking for something we have.
That is probably enough explaining for now. If you hear us use other terms you don't understand, PLEASE do not hesitate to ask your librarian. You can always email your questions to me at blandau@co.tillamook.or.us and I might even write "part two" of library jargon defined. One final note...all Tillamook County Libraries will be closed December 23-25 for the holidays. Stock up now!
