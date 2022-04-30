A quote from Winnie the Pooh: “Goodbye? Oh no, please. Can’t we just go back to page one and start all over again?”
Have you ever felt that way after finishing a good book? Perhaps it is time for you to revisit some of your favorite novels you’ve enjoyed in the past. But why would you want to read a book that you already read? There are many reasons, but the one I like best is...you are smarter now than when you read it the first time! As we grow and mature, we hopefully gain a new and improved mindset that will help us find deeper meaning in the novels we read.
I re-read my most-loved books from time to time and it really makes me appreciate the author and the book that much more. In fact, I am revisiting Misery by Stephen King right now. It has been many years since I originally read it and I have watched the movie version in the meantime. I already know how it is going to end, but that’s OK. In fact, I think knowing the ending allows me to concentrate more on the details and nuances in the text, enjoying it all the more the second time around.
Since Misery is an on-the-edge-of-your-seat thriller, I calmed myself down by picking up a very old classic, The House at Pooh Corner, by A. A. Milne. I read this book many moons ago, and at that time, I thought it was just an imaginary tale about a stuffed bear who liked honey. But as I re-read this title decades later, I can see all the symbolism in the text. For instance, Pooh’s main objects of affection are his pots of honey. Honey is his favorite dish, and he eats “smackerels” of it all day long. Honey comforts him, but it also appears to be much more important than that...it’s as though it feeds his soul. So, are we talking about actual honey here, or could it be symbolism for things that comfort us in our lives? Throughout this old classic, Pooh and his friends share many other interesting thoughts and life lessons dealing on topics adults can relate to.
Winnie the Pooh on friendship: “You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.”
Pooh on body image: “Just because an animal is large, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t want kindness.”
Piglet on our differences: “The things that make me different are the things that make me, me.”
Pooh on love and loss: “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
Pooh on disagreements: “If the person you are talking to doesn’t appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.”
Pooh on slowing your life down: “Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there some day.”
And gloomy Eeyore on disappointments: “Could be worse. Not sure how, but it could be.”
So, on these rainy spring days, I invite you to check out your favorite old book to re-read...maybe even one that takes place in the Hundred Acre Wood! Borrow a teaspoon of honey from Pooh to stir into your tea, plop down into your favorite reading chair, and get reacquainted with a friendly old book.
