I shouldn't tell you this, but if you really want to get under a librarian's skin, all you have to do is ask, "Why do we need libraries when we can just Google it?" It pains me to even type that sentence! Since librarians are generally a polite bunch, we will probably just smile and offer to help when asked that question. What we would really like to say is to quote best-selling author Neil Gaiman who said, "Google will bring you back a hundred thousand answers. A librarian will bring you back the right one."
We used to live in a world where there was not enough information. You had to go to a library and find a book that hopefully had the facts you were looking for. But now, with the Internet available to all, there is actually too much information...and too much of it is misinformation. A simple search for your favorite "key words" can bring back many thousands of results and not all of that information is true. As we have learned so much lately, just because it is on the Internet, doesn't make it factual.
Here is one example. Imagine you are a student doing some research for a report and you put "octopus" into the search box on Google. The number one result that used to pop up is the webpage for "Save the Pacific Northwest Tree Octopus"! Of course, there is no such thing as a tree octopus, but the website, which is still quite active, has pages and pages of information, tips for activism, Photoshopped photos, and links to other bogus information. At least Google has now moved this web page further down the list of suggested reading so it is no longer the number one recommended info source for octopus.
On a somewhat related topic, I am never a really big fan when a celebrity writes a book and gets it published just because they are famous. Seems like every movie star wants to write a kid's book these days. But I recently saw an adult non-fiction title by actor John Cena that made me realize I should not be so quick to judge. The title is "Be a Work in Progress - and Other Things I Would Like to Tell My Younger Self". Much of it is happy little motivational quotes, but the main thrust is the basis of why I believe libraries exist. We want you to be a lifelong work in progress!
We believe education does not stop when you have finished school. Learning is a lifelong progression and the library is here to help with whatever goals you may have. Whether you want to learn a foreign language, figure out how to fix a drippy faucet, or understand the world a little better, we have resources to help. We get oodles of questions every week on different topics people are researching.
This is our challenge to you. If you are interested in learning more about ANYTHING, be it beekeeping, baking cookies, scuba diving, ancient civilizations, distant galaxies, how to build a barn, or anything else you are interested in, let us find some information to help you out! If you are a work in progress, we will help you achieve your goals, and we'll do it so much better than a Google search ever could. And you better believe we are not going to give you any information about the Pacific Northwest Tree Octopus!
