BIG NEWS! I hope you are sitting down as you read this because the Tillamook County Library is reopening to the public! Beginning on Monday, October 5, patrons wearing a mask will be allowed inside the library for “Library Express” service. This phase will be somewhat limited as described below, but we plan to increase hours and services as conditions allow.
WHAT IS LIBRARY EXPRESS? Think about the grocery store express line and you will get the idea. You come in, grab your items, check them out and leave with an armful of wonderful books and DVDs! That might sound simple, but we have a whole new set of rules we need everyone to follow.
HOURS – The main library in Tillamook will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Branches in Manzanita, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Bay City and Pacific City will be open from 12 – 5 PM, Monday through Friday. We plan to add evening and weekend hours at some locations as conditions improve. We will be discontinuing curbside service on October 5. Exceptions can be made by calling the library.
BRING YOUR LIBRARY CARD – We will be trying to limit patron-to-staff interaction so you will need to have your library card with you. At the main library, you will be using the self-check machines to check your items out.
MASKS REQUIRED – No matter how you feel about masks, the law requires them and we will follow those regulations. If you are five years of age and older, you will not be allowed inside without a mask. If you forget your mask, we plan on having a disposable mask to give you. If you choose not to wear a mask, you can call the library to arrange a contactless curbside pickup time. If you have a medical condition that does not allow you to wear a mask, you will need to talk to an employee when you enter.
NO FURNITURE, IN-PERSON PROGRAMS OR MEETING ROOMS – Because this phase emphasizes the idea that you spend less than 15 minutes inside, we will not have furniture available to sit on. Sitting on the floor is not allowed either. The meeting rooms and study rooms will not be utilized and our normal programming, including storytime, is on hold until further notice.
NO PUBLIC COMPUTERS OR COPY MACHINES – While our WiFi will be on 24/7, we will not have our public computers available at first. Computers and copiers are a very “hands on” activity and we need to try out the first phase of Library Express before adding computer sanitation to the process. We are very sorry to place this limitation but please be patient. We will add them eventually. If you need something printed, you can use our remote printing service. Ask a librarian for details.
BOOK DROPS OPEN – Return your items 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Be aware that items stay on your account for five days after returning while they are in quarantine.
There are very few public libraries in Oregon that are allowing patrons inside right now so we are fortunate to be able to offer this next level of service. Our main objective is to use the utmost caution while serving the patrons we have missed so much! We absolutely cannot wait to welcome you back inside!
