Hold on to your hats because we just might have some exciting library news to share before too long! Management at the Tillamook County Library has been working hard on a “phase one plan” to try to make it possible for our patrons to begin checking out some physical books and movies! Our primary goal is to devise a book pickup system that will keep both the public and our employees COVID-free. Watch for more details coming soon. We would love to open today if we could, but we must be sure to keep everyone safe.
While we are closed for COVID-19, we are starting a new Spring Reading program! Similar to summer reading, we are encouraging you to read and complete other challenges for the chance to win prizes. The youth program (ages 10-18) and the adult program (ages 18+) will run from April 20, 2020 to May 31, 2020. To sign up, visit tillabook.beanstack.org and login or register as a new user, then follow instructions to complete activities and earn badges. Tweens and teens will be entered into a drawing for one of several Amazon gift cards for each activity completed. Adults must log four hours of reading and complete two additional activities to be entered in a drawing for several prizes.
We would also like to remind you about our virtual library, located on our website (www.tillabook.org). This week, our first featured product is called Mango Languages. This is your chance to do something very productive during the COVID-19 closure – learn a foreign language! This inventive resource has over 70 languages to choose from and they make the lessons fun and interesting. By logging in, you can keep track of which lessons you have completed so you can easily pick right up where you left off.
Another resource we have for you is called Library-2-Go and this is a great tool to access e-books in a variety of different formats. Whether you have an Apple device, Android, Nook, smart phone or just about anything else, you can use your library card to check things out. Once the item is due, it simply disappears from your device!
If you have a Facebook account, be sure you follow the library for the latest news and updates. Some of our librarians have been recording videos for your enjoyment and you will find them all on our Facebook page. We have storytime sessions, crafting instruction, ukulele lessons, and much more. Stay tuned for developments as we work our hardest to implement more phases of service which will eventually lead to opening our doors back up. We are dreaming of those happy days when the library can once again be a place where all are welcome.
Editor’s note: Bill Landau is the Extension Librarian at the Tillamook County Library.
