I am calling this column “five things you should know about the Tillamook County Library.” By the end, you will hopefully know a bit more about how TCL works. Pay attention…there might be a quiz at the end!
#1 – We are ONE big happy library family…even though we have many locations throughout the county. We adhere to the same rules at every library, and we can get you any item in our collection, no matter where it is currently sitting on the shelf. For instance, if you only frequent the Manzanita Library, but there is an item you want at the Pacific City Library, we will put a “hold” on that item and happily transfer it for you. But our awesomeness doesn’t stop there! If we do not have an item you want at ANY of our locations, we will either purchase that request…or we will search other libraries across the ENTIRE COUNTRY to bring that item to you. We call this service “interlibrary loan”, and it shows you just how far we will go to make our patrons happy!
#2 – TWO represents Library2Go, our resource for e-book checkout on your electronic device. But digital books are just one part of our electronic offerings which allow you to access a wealth of library materials online, from your own home. Whether you are wanting to listen to the latest music, read new books or magazines, learn a foreign language, research a topic, watch a movie, or read today’s Oregonian online, you can do that from our website under the E-Resources tab. Use of our electronic materials has greatly increased during the COVID restrictions.
#3 - We have THREE people on our management team at Tillamook County Library. Sarah Beeler is the manager of the big library in Tillamook, and I am the manager of the five branches, as well as the bookmobile and the courier service. The two of us are supervised by one director, and that position is currently being recruited because of Sara Charlton’s retirement. The three of us together make up the management team and are responsible for planning, for policies, and for the forward momentum of the library system.
#4 – Most people would assume we just have one library board, but we actually have FOUR. The main TCL library board oversees and advises the management team on all library matters. But we also have separate boards that meet in Pacific City, Rockaway Beach and Manzanita. These boards direct the affairs of the libraries in their specific towns. That brings us to our final item on our list…
#5 – There are FIVE branch library locations outside of Tillamook. They are in Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Bay City and Pacific City. But did you realize that the county does not own these five branch library buildings? That is “part of the deal” when considering where to have a branch library. The boards in these towns are responsible for owning and maintaining the buildings in which the libraries are located. They pay utilities, provide furniture, and pay for upkeep of the building. Each board conducts fundraisers and have Friends of the Library memberships to pay for the smooth operation of the facility. The library, in turn, provides the staffing, computers, books and more. Bay City and Garibaldi locations exist because the respective cities have generously provided free space and utilities in order for their citizens to enjoy a library in their town. It is a very unique and cooperative, win-win arrangement!
That is it! Remember when I said there might be a quiz at the end? I was just kidding! So, keep reading, and we will see you at the library…whichever one you decide to visit!
