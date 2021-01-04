Twenty-nine years ago, Sara Charlton was hired to be the director of the Tillamook County Library. I got wondering what was going on in the world “way back then” so I did a bit of research. The Hubble Telescope had just launched. The Academy Award for Best Picture was presented to Kevin Costner’s Dances with Wolves. Bette Midler sang the song of the year, From a Distance. In the literary world, we lost one of the most famous children’s authors, Dr. Seuss. And a young Macaulay Culkin was starring in the new film release destined to become a classic, Home Alone.
While the list of projects and accomplishments Sara achieved in Tillamook County since 1991 could provide enough content for a years’ worth of library columns, most people would agree her greatest triumph would be seeing the new library project through, from concept, to its completion in 2006. This monumental task created a series of hurdles that could only have been accomplished through Sara’s sheer determination and her strong desire to make the dream a reality. As one patron stated on our 2020 survey, “Walking into the Tillamook Library always brings me such great pleasure.”
Sara tried to retire a few times this year, but the pandemic had other plans! COVID restrictions made finding a new director a challenge. Lucky for us, Sara agreed to stay on part time until the position could be filled. Over six months after her intended retirement, Sara finally gets to say farewell next month…and that means we have a big announcement to make!
The Tillamook County Library System’s new director, Geri Godber, will assume her position on February 8, 2021! Ms. Godber was chosen from over 50 applicants in a nationwide search. For the past seven years, Ms. Godber has served as Executive Director of the Christian County Library District in southern Missouri. During her tenure, she led efforts to enhance the library’s value and responsiveness to the community, secured renewal of a voter-approved levy and added service locations. We look forward to her arrival in early February!
In other library news, you may have heard that with the county being moved to extreme status, we have made the move back to curbside pickup of library materials at all locations. The library in Tillamook will make curbside available from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. We are making a big change to the location of the pickup. Instead of the back door, we will have you pick up at the front door, along Third Street. This will give better cover for the rainy season that is upon us. No appointments are necessary to pick up your materials. You can still leave returns in the book drop at the back door, or at the front door…whichever you prefer.
The branches will also have curbside pickup available from noon to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. If you are at all confused about how this works, just call us! Our number is 503-842-4792. A librarian will be happy to help you arrange your pickup, or even to help you select some books, DVDs or other library materials you might enjoy.
Hope to see you curbside very soon. And keep your eye out for free-wheeling Sara Charlton, as she buzzes down the road in her new RV, fully retired at last!
