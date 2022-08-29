Welcome to part two of “what it is like to work at the Tillamook County Library”. After many years of working in libraries, I have accumulated some of the most-frequent inquiries. Perhaps you have had some of these questions rolling around in your head, too?
I always get sleepy when I read. What if I fall asleep in the library while I am reading? I know what you mean. With the library being a cozy, relaxing environment to begin with, it is easy to drift off for a little nap when you are here for some quiet book time. The sleepies hit all of us, and we will try not to bother you when your eyes droop shut. We will, however, wake someone who seems to be settling in for a deep sleep. It is sometimes hard to know whether someone is just closing their eyes for a moment...or whether they are having a medical emergency.
Do librarians just order books that interest them, or how do you decide which books to get? If librarians just ordered books that interest them, my library would have nothing but books about the Beatles, Disneyland, and the Grand Canyon. But we realize we have to appeal to all people, not just ourselves. That is why we have a collection development policy that guides us in our purchases. We also read a lot of peer reviews, written by professionals who get advanced copies. We pay attention to the best seller lists and pre-publication buzz about what books are coming out soon. In a nutshell, we know that our job is to balance the collection so that everyone can find something they want to read, no matter what their interests are.
Is it scary in the library when you shut off all the lights to go home? I’d say it is more like magical! My favorite time in the library is when I am the first person at work, and I get to walk around in the dim light before I turn on the lights. It turns into such a quiet and beautiful place. I’ve actually had a number of people ask me if they could stay overnight in the dark library. Although it sounds like a super-fun idea, I imagine the county lawyers would frown on the idea.
Can you block my children from checking out certain kinds of books? Our policy is to let parents be parents, so librarians can stick to being librarians. There is no way for us to monitor all the children in Tillamook County while trying to unravel what each parent wants their kids to have or not have access to. We strongly recommend you have a conversation with your children to find out what books they have an interest in reading. Then you can trust them to make wise choices when they borrow books from us.
How do I get a job at the library? I have applied several times and never get selected. Persist! And then persist some more. Many of the people who work at the Tillamook County Library applied several times before getting a job here, including yours truly! I applied three times for various positions before I even got an interview! Keep watching the county website for job openings, write a cover letter (important!), and send in your application. Before long, you might be the one answering common library questions like these from the public.
