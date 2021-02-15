Librarians naturally have an interest in words and how they are used. One thing I have noticed is how some words and phrases that previously never got much attention are being uttered with much more frequency since COVID started.
Mask-up. Social distancing. Curbside pickup. Pandemic. Self-quarantine. Flatten the curve. Herd immunity. And my favorite buzzword, the topic of this column, binge.
Webster’s defines binge as “an unrestrained and often excessive indulgence”. While there are lots of things in the world people can binge on (chocolate being my personal favorite), in libraries we see people who binge on books and movies. With that in mind, we are introducing a new product for movie enthusiasts: Binge Boxes!
What is a Binge Box? It is a quick way for you to check out a collection of 4 – 6 movies on DVD, all with a common theme. Let’s say you were in the mood for a western film. You could check out the Binge Box we call “Best Western” and you could watch the following films in your home theater: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Once Upon a Time in the West, McClintock, Unforgiven, True Grit, and John Wayne in The Searchers.
Westerns not your thing? Then maybe you would be interested in the set we call “Never Travel with Tom Hanks”. This Binge Box contains four of Mr. Hanks’ adventurous films in which a travel disaster is a common theme: Castaway, Captain Phillips, Apollo 13, and Sully.
What about if you just want to have a good laugh? Then “Gut Busters” Binge Box might be a good bet. Inside this DVD case you will find Mrs. Doubtfire, Wayne’s World, Tommy Boy, Ace Ventura Pet Detective, and the silly classic, Dumb and Dumber.
For the romantics out there, we have some titles aimed at those who enjoy a simple love story. The set called “Somethin’ Sappy” has the following films: Dirty Dancing, The Notebook, Never Been Kissed, How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days, and When Harry Met Sally. Or we have a Binge Box called “Indie Love Stories” featuring five films that tug at the heartstrings: 500 Days of Summer, The Big Sick, Blue Valentine, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.
We have 20 Binge Boxes in all for a starting collection and I will be ordering more soon. Other themes include football movies, classic monster films, musicals, weddings, and many others. They are easy to find in our catalog. All you have to do is go to www.tillabook.org and search for “Binge Box” and the whole list will show up. You can place these titles on hold and pick them up at your favorite Tillamook County Library location.
While the library is happy to supply the Binge Boxes for your movie marathon, the popcorn binge is up to you! I’ll have a little extra butter on mine, please!
