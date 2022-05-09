I am going to title this week’s library column, “The Joy of Learning Something New!” Just for a moment, try to imagine what would happen if you stopped feeding your body good food. Other than being really hungry, not nourishing your body would be catastrophic to your well-being and create a domino effect...and things would not end well for you.
I would like to suggest that to a large degree, your brain works the same way. Stop nourishing it with new information and it is going to cease to grow. A mind is not content when it is sitting idle. This is why the library has long been a proponent of lifelong learning. The more you feed your brain, the more you get those brain synapses firing, and in return, the healthier your brain can be.
So how do you feed your brain? The library has you covered there in more ways than you could imagine. First of all, we have fiction books galore. Your brain can be taught to love the act of disconnecting from reality for a bit, and plunging into a fascinating novel. When you allow your mind to enjoy reading, your brain gets a little break from the daily reality of going to work, paying bills, and making dinner. That little “brain vacation” can make many of your life’s troubles seem a little less dramatic when you set your book down.
As a librarian, I have talked to lots of friends and acquaintances who have said they would like to read something but they don’t know what book to pick. Or maybe they just did not enjoy the last several books they read so they just gave up. That’s where the librarians at Tillamook County Library put on their super-librarian capes and say...I accept the challenge to find you a book you will love! They might ask you a few questions to judge your interests, but then they go to work to match you up with the book of your dreams. We truly believe that matching the right book to the right reader is our ultimate goal.
Then there are non-fiction books. These are all the “true” books and they include just about any topic you can dream up. Your brain needs these books, too. We have titles on everything you could possibly want to know...UFO sightings, how to build a log cabin, how to raise chickens, drawing and painting, history, science, biographies, travel, poetry, antiques, stamp collecting...and I could literally go on forever.
Your brain is built to digest and retain new information throughout your entire life! I am living proof of that. I had thought about going back to college when I was in my thirties, and again when I was in my forties. But I just kept thinking I was too old to learn new things. But when I turned 50, I decided I just had to try. I went to the local college admissions department and signed up for a full load of classes and jumped in head first. Not only did I finish my bachelor’s degree, but I went on to get a master’s degree in Library Science. Sheer determination, a lot of coffee, and a jump-started brain got me through it!
So, treat yourself to a trip down the aisles of our libraries. Give your brain a little treat by picking up a “literary snack” for it to devour! It will thank you for it by growing just that much smarter.
