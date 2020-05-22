HUGE NEWS! The Tillamook County Library has been granted permission by the county commissioners to offer no-contact curbside pickup of library materials to anyone with a valid Tillamook library card...and it starts immediately! We know you will have questions so we have created an FAQ to help explain the procedure.
How does curbside pickup work?
You can place holds and requests on our website (www.tillabook.org) or by calling the library for help. When your books are available for pickup, call the library to schedule a pickup time. You must provide your library card number and name. Once you arrive at the library, call the library again to let them know you are there, providing your name and library card number. Staff will instruct you as to whether you should remain in your car or come to the library door to pick your bag of materials up off a table.
What are the library phone numbers?
Tillamook - 503-842-4792
Manzanita - 503-368-6665
Rockaway - 503-355-2665
Garibaldi - 503-322-2100
Bay City - 503-377-0231
Pacific City - 503-965-6163
Are there certain hours we can pick up materials?
At this time, pickup and return of books is only available from 2 - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at all of our library locations.
Can I come into the library for just a minute to browse for a book or DVD?
No, this phase is strictly no-contact and staff will not allow any patrons to enter the library.
Can I get books from other libraries?
At this time, we are not transferring library material from Driftwood or Newport Libraries in Lincoln County. You can place holds on these items but they will not arrive until Lincoln County resumes their courier service. Items will be transferred between our Tillamook County Libraries for your holds.
Can I return library materials at this time?
Yes, but we are currently not charging overdue fines. If you do wish to return items, we will have a bin lined with a garbage bag for you to place your returns. When the bag is full, library staff will quarantine the bag for one week to allow plenty of time for any virus to die out. These returned and quarantined items will remain on your card for one week until we can safely check them in and remove them from your account.
What about copies or printing?
At this time, we are not offering printing or copy services.
Can I catch COVID-19 from library materials?
Our current understanding is that the virus is viable, meaning it can infect others, for about 24 hours on cardboard or plastic. To be safe, we are quarantining items for a period of one week before handling the items. Please be aware that returned materials will stay on your account for a week after you return them, but there will be no fines or overdues during this period.
Yes, but what about the cruise ship that had virus in the cabins for 17 days?
Detectable virus does not mean infectious virus. The CDC detected parts of the virus’ RNA on the cruise ship after 17 days, but the whole virus must be present to infect a new person.
What about the Bookmobile? Is it offering delivery service, too?
Because the Bookmobile visits many vulnerable populations, we are devising a new route that will be announced soon. When it is safe to resume the normal route, we will happily do so.
When will the libraries open back up like normal?
We wish we knew. We are laying out plans for different phases. The next phase would be what we call “grab and go”, in which patrons will be allowed to come in and choose their items, but lingering will not be allowed. Chairs and other furniture will not be available. We certainly hope we will be able to relax those restrictions quickly, once the situation is safe for staff and public.
So there it is! We are giddy with excitement at being able to get some physical library items into your hands. Of course, our virtual library collections of books, music, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers and more will continue to be available. Hope to see you soon picking up some goodies at one of our six physical library locations throughout the county!
