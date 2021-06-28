I always enjoy filling in for the regular workers at any of our Tillamook County Library locations. But one thing I have noticed is that every time I fill in for Norma at the Garibaldi Library, I come away smiling...and humbled. For it never fails, when nearly every library patron comes into the building, they round the corner, lock eyes with me, recognize I am obviously NOT Norma...and they stop still in their tracks. "Where's Norma?" they ask me in astonishment, obviously shocked because Norma is ALWAYS there.
"She has the day off," I tell them, but the patron is still frowning. "But Norma always helps me pick out my next book," they say.
I know where this is going, but I try anyway. "I would be glad to help you," I offer.
"No, that's OK. Norma knows what I like and what I've read already." After an awkward pause they follow up with, "Will she be back tomorrow?" And that is what it is like to fill in for Norma at the Garibaldi Library.
Now...I would like to break it to her patrons gently, but there is no easy way to say this...Norma is retiring on the first day of July after 22 years at the Tillamook County Library! It's going to be an end of an era when someone else is hired to take the lead at Garibaldi.
A lifetime resident of Oregon (except for two years in Nevada working for Bureau of Land Management), Norma has been a familiar face in and around the county. Decades ago, she started at the library as a volunteer for Carol Dotson at the Tillamook Library and her son, Steve, would attend story time with Kathy Chadsey. She became an official library employee in 1999.
Having been Norma's supervisor for the last ten years, I can say without reservation that her patrons will miss her presence greatly. Whenever we do a survey for the library system, Norma always gets numerous shout-outs from people who love the service she gives. I tease her by suggesting she is paying people to say nice things about her, but I know that is not true. She honestly gives superior service to the local residents. She knows their likes, their dislikes, and sometimes puts books and movies on hold for patrons that they didn't even ask for...just so they have something new and interesting to pick up when they visit the library.
One highlight of her career came in 2019 when Garibaldi Days honored Norma by naming her Grand Marshal of the parade. Never one to seek out the limelight, it took some convincing to get Norma to lead the parade down the street, but the cheers from the crowd were evidence enough that the honor was well deserved.
So, if you would like to congratulate Norma on her retirement, be sure to stop by or call the Garibaldi Library before July 1. You could also drop her a note in care of the library. We already had a little staff appreciation time for Norma and someone asked her what she planned to do when she retires. With a mischievous smile and without any hesitation at all, she replied, "Whatever I WANT to do!" To that, I humbly say, "Best wishes in doing whatever you want to do, Norma! You deserve it!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.