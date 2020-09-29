I want to go back.
I want to go back a month. Back to a time when we could go outside and breathe freely without fear of what was getting into our lungs. If there was one thing we could count on living on the coast, it was good clean air. Smell the ocean. Breathe in the bay. Get a good whiff of a Sitka spruce instead of smoke.
I want to go back to a time when we were still naive and believed “this COVID thing” we were just hearing about would not actually affect us. Back to a time when we could believe it would be like some of the other things that we heard about in the news that ended up being more hype than reality. When it was possible to be thinking we would soon be saying, “Remember when everyone got all hyped up about that virus that never really happened?”
I want to go back to a time when we didn’t have to wear these masks. When a mask on someone either meant it was Halloween or someone was really sick. Back to a time where a mask didn’t instantly label you and sum up your entire belief system before they even knew who you were as a human. What I really miss is seeing people’s mouths. The subtle nuances in how my coworkers and friends might purse their lips, give a smirk, or open wide for a big, hearty laugh. Eyes are great, but I miss seeing mouths.
I want to go back to the days when we unlocked the doors of the library every day and were greeted by several people who just couldn’t wait to come inside. Maybe they had homework to do or some important research to conduct. Perhaps they were just wanting to read the newspaper or grab the latest bestseller that arrived on hold for them. For some, it was a quick grab-and-go mission on their way somewhere else. Others sought out their favorite chair for a long day of settling in, reading and trying not to nod off in the comfort of the library.
I want to go back to a time when the library was filled with little kids. Back when I could gather a small herd of children for a storytime, all crammed into a room together to sing songs, share some stories, and not be at all surprised if we parted with a hug. We didn’t socially-distance anything then...never dreamed of it. Oh sure, there was “please give me some space”, but that was just when someone was annoying me, and the thought that they might be giving me a deadly disease was the furthest thing from my mind.
I want to go back to a time when there were hundreds of things I loved about the library. Ukulele classes, crafting events, birthday parties in the community room, tutoring sessions, the pastor writing his sermon, the clickity-click sound of people on the public computers, teens giggling in the teen area after school, school children on field trips to the library, and so much more. I even miss going in to tidy up the kid’s area after an extra-rambunctious visit.
I want to go back to a time when I could write a piece like this and believe the person reading it would not interject one of two political sides into it.
It would be really nice to just go back. And we will. Eventually. For us at the library, it can’t come soon enough.
