How are you doing on your new year’s resolutions? If you’ve resisted setting any such goals because you don’t know what resolution to make, you can borrow mine! Be curious. It is such a simple concept and a very easy resolution to keep. All you have to do is vow to continue learning new things all year long. And guess where the perfect place to do that is? Your public library, of course.
Let me give you a real-life example. Right at this very minute, I am supposed to be on vacation on a white sand beach in Mexico, applying sunscreen, sipping a fancy drink with a little umbrella in it, and soaking up 80-degree sunshine. But the surge of the new COVID variant resulted in a cancellation of this trip...for the fourth time! Each time I rescheduled this trip over the past two years, COVID has gotten worse. So instead, I took a walk on the beach, in the rain, at Cape Lookout. At least it was a beach, right? Just 50 degrees cooler than our vacation destination.
But, after my drippy beach walk, what do you suppose I did to make me forget I was not walking in shorts and flipflops in paradise? I got curious. I went to the library to gather books so I could start planning my NEXT vacation! I can’t help myself...I just love to plan trips, whether I take them or not! After these last couple of years, we all need a getaway, and the library is the best place to do that research. That is why I prefer books by big name publishers such as Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, Moon Handbooks, Insight Guides, Rick Steves Guides, and National Geographic, to name a few. These books are often illustrated with brilliant photos, maps, and suggested itineraries. You will also be reading tried and true touring recommendations to make your travel planning much easier.
In the DVD section of the library, you will find some travel guide films to inspire you. Rick Steves, Samantha Brown, and even cooking shows like those by the late Anthony Bourdain can give you some great travel ideas.
The thing I like about living and vacationing vicariously through these travel books is that I can satisfy my curiosity and learn something new along the way...and it takes my mind away from the gloomy things in life, concentrating on something new instead. However, I realize not everyone is as obsessed with travel planning as I am. But I bet you are curious about something! Let me rattle off a few possibilities...old baseball cards, antique furniture, building a duck pond, learning to make your own pasta, the mysteries of our universe, making your own salt water taffy, learning another language, driving a dune buggy, the history of the Oregon Trail, how to fly a drone, adopting a Mediterranean diet, discovering how birds migrate, how to set up your own online business, building a log cabin, learning how to bluff at poker, master the game of cribbage, learning how they design skyscrapers...as you can tell, I could go on and on and on with ideas of things to be curious about.
Now it is up to you. What are you curious about? Pick a topic, take it to the library, and let the learning begin.
