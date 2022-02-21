One hundred years is a long time. But that is exactly how long the Newbery Medal has been around. What is the Newbery Medal? It is an award given annually by the American Library Association for the most distinguished American children’s book published the previous year. It was 100 years ago that the first award was presented to Willem van Loon’s book, The Story of Mankind. I have never read that book, but I just finished reading this year’s winner, The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera. It is an intense, futuristic tale in which our Earth is destroyed by Halley’s comet. A select group of scientists and their families are chosen to board massive spaceships to carry on the human race on a new planet. Of course, things do not go as planned and therein lies the gripping story. If you are looking for an adventure with lots of plot twists, I can enthusiastically recommend this book!
Other than the first Newbery being named, what else happened 100 years ago? Some very important people were born, including Judy Garland, Ava Gardner, Doris Day, “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz, Norman Lear, and of course, a favorite actress of mine, Betty White. Some classic novels were published in 1922, including Ulysses by James Joyce, and The Waste Land by T. S. Eliot. For kids, The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams made its debut. On the silver screen, Nanook of the North was the hot ticket and was praised as the first film to successfully combine documentary footage with creative storytelling.
Things were a lot cheaper 100 years ago. A first-class stamp was two cents, and today it is 58 cents. Gas was only 11 cents per gallon. One hundred dollars in 1922 would actually be the equivalent of $1,654.45 today!
There were a lot of “firsts” in 1922. The magazine Reader’s Digest was first published in February that year. A patent was issued for the ice cream novelty, Eskimo Pie. While we are talking about sweets, the electric blender was introduced in 1922 as a great way to make milk shakes and malts. So perhaps it is no coincidence that during that same year, insulin was first used to treat people with diabetes! President Warren Harding installed the first radio inside the White House, and the famous California venue called the Hollywood Bowl opened in July of 1922. That was also the year that the tomb of King Tutankhamun was discovered in Egypt.
So many things have changed in the past century, but I’d like to highlight one important part of Tillamook that has remained a constant for over 100 years. The library in Tillamook! It was just 15 years old in 1922. On October 21, 1907, the Tillamook City Council provided the impetus for passing a resolution to fund our first public library. The location of the first Tillamook City Library was in the Council Chambers at the City Hall, located on Ivy Avenue. We have been in several locations since then and eventually became the Tillamook County Library. We grew from one employee (the librarian) to the current 26 - 28 staff members. Our single location has blossomed into six libraries spread around the county...plus our mobile location, the Bookmobile! With all of this growth and changes, one thing has not wavered...our vision and mission to bring the residents of Tillamook County the best library service possible. We plan on being here in another 100 years, to continue to provide a great range of services for our county.
